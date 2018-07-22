La Liga Vs Premier League: Which has the most valuable XI?

Shea Robinson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature

Which league has the most valuable XI - La Liga or the Premier League

A few days ago, we brought you the world's most valuable XI. Using data from transfermarkt.com, a football data analysis platform which carefully tracks player values around the globe, we created a starting XI whose combined value is an eye-watering €1.21 billion. Dominated by players from La Liga and the Premier League, it felt like a natural progression to see which of these two leagues boasted the most valuable XI within their ranks.

Both leagues have been the subject of high-profile transfers since the beginning of 2018. Phillipe Coutinho's move from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018 for €120 million broke the La Liga record transfer fee. Liverpool was once again involved in January as they broke the Premier League record fee for a center-back when capturing Virgil Van Dijk's signature from Southampton for €84.5 million.

We can possibly expect more record-breaking movements before the close of this summer transfer window should Eden Hazard complete his move to Real Madrid. The Belgian, who features in the Premier League XI, would significantly swing the balance if he featured for La Liga rather than the English top flight.

Another point worth noting is that these figures are based on a player's value, and not on how much was paid when they were transferred to their current club.

With that in mind, let's take a look at how both teams line up and more importantly which team boasts the higher value.

We have lined both teams up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Premiere League XI - Total Value €1.005 Billion

Premier League most valuable XI (Courtesy of Transfermarkt)

The Premier League incredibly boasts a starting XI worth just over €1 billion.

Dominated by players from the northwest of England, Chelsea's Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, and Tottenham's Harry Kane are the only players to feature from outside Liverpool and Manchester. Arsenal is the only top 6 team without a representative.

Pep Guardiola’s mission to shore up Manchester City’s defense has resulted in the Citizens claiming three of the four positions across the backline. John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Benjamin Mendy are all the most valuable players in their respective positions in England.

There is a three-way tie for the most valuable player in the team between Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Each of these players boasts a market value of €150 million.

Another interesting observation about the XI is their average age. With an age range of between 24 and 28, this team contains a perfect balance of experience and youth with the majority of players currently enjoying the peak of their careers. However, it also shows that the most valuable and exciting youth player ply their trade outside of the Premier League.

The starting XI only features three English players, reinforcing the multi-national appeal of the Premier League. There are also three French players, two Belgians, a Spaniard, an Egyptian, and a Dutch player in the XI.

If we were to include all players who are registered with Premier League clubs, the combined market value of the league is a staggering €5.098 billion.

La Liga XI - Total Value €1.005 Billion

La Liga most valuable XI (Courtesy of Transfermarkt)

La Liga can put out a starting XI worth €965 million, only €40 million less than the Premier League.

As expected, the team is almost entirely made up of players who are currently contracted at either Barcelona or Real Madrid. The exceptions are a goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, and striker Antoine Griezmann, both of whom play for Atletico Madrid.

As with the Premier League XI, three of the back four play for the same club. Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Daniel Carvajal, and Marcelo are the most valuable players in their respective positions in Spain.

However, unlike the XI from England’s top flight, La Liga has a clear and outright most valuable player in the form of Lionel Messi. The genius Argentine is the most valuable player from either team with a market value of €180 million. He is also the oldest player to feature in either lineup at the age of 31.

There is more age diversity in Spain also. The youngest player, Marco Asensio, is two years younger than the most youthful player of the Premier League XI at 22. There are also three players aged 30 or older in the La Liga XI in comparison to no players over the age of 28 from England’s top XI.

Again, the French join the host nation with the most players in the line-up. Both Spain and France have three players apiece while Slovenia, Brazil, Germany, Argentina, and Wales have a player each.

If we include all players who are registered with La Liga clubs, the combined market value of La Liga is €3.809 billion.

So, the Premier League edges La Liga by the smallest of margins. However, it is highly likely that by the end of this transfer window these teams will change and we could see La Liga surpass the €1 billion mark.

Both line-ups are extremely strong. Who do you think would win between La Liga’s XI and the Premier League’s XI in an All-Star match? Let us know in the comments below.