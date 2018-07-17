The world's most valuable XI

David de Gea is currently the world's most valuable goalkeeper

We are currently in the midst of what is quickly becoming the most expensive transfer window ever. Clubs across the top five leagues in Europe have already spent a combined €2.88 billion on 715 transfers and we are still more than six weeks away from the transfer window closing. The 5 most expensive transfers of the summer window so far add up to an astonishing combined €437.80 million.

These days, big money transfers are the norm rather than the exception. Top level clubs possess the financial strength to part with enormous sums of money in the race to win the signature of superstar players. The world record transfer fee was smashed last summer when Paris Saint-Germain signed Neymar Jr. for €222 million breaking the previous €89 million record paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba the summer previous.

In fact, many elite clubs have broken their record transfer fees over the past couple of seasons. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are mentioned above, but Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus have also set new club transfer records over the past two seasons.

Transfermarkt, a German-based data analysis and scouting company, carefully track worldwide transfers and maintain an up-to-date database on the values of hundreds of thousands of professional football players. Using their software, we can gain an in-depth report on the most valuable players in the world.

Utilizing the popular 4-3-3 formation, we have created a starting XI consisting of players who are the currently ranked as the most valuable in their position. The data has thrown up numerous surprises, the most notable being the omission of Cristiano Ronaldo. This summer's most talked about player couldn't find a place in our XI based on his current market value.

Only one club, Barcelona, boast three players in the team, while two clubs - Manchester United and Real Madrid - have two players apiece. There are no players from the Bundesliga and only a single player from Ligue 1 makes the cut. As expected, the Premier League and La Liga dominate proceedings.

Here is a breakdown of each player to make the XI:

Goalkeeper: David De Gea (Manchester United), Value €70 Million

Since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011, De Gea has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Spanish international has made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils, helping Man Utd to a Premier League title, Europa League title, FA Cup, League Cup, and three Community Shields during his time at the club.

De Gea's natural agility, reflexes, and shot stopping provided the platform on which he built his reputation. A strong leader and communicator, he has also implemented composure, positional sense, and a physical presence into his game over the past few years. Still only 27 years old, it is widely accepted that de Gea will continue to improve over the coming seasons.

De Gea's market value development exploded between 2016 and 2017 when his value increased from €40 million to €60 million. This is likely due to the widely publicized interest in the Man Utd goalkeeper from Real Madrid. The Spaniard's value surged further still between March and May of this year as rumours of a new 5-year contract at Manchester United circulated.

