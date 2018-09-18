LaLiga Matchweek 4: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 18 Sep 2018, 03:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi

LaLiga clubs returned from the international break looking to gain important early points in the opening stages of the 2018-19 campaign, with some of the title contenders instead finding disappointing results.

Rayo Vallecano earned their first victory of the new term with a 1-0 victory against Huesca on Friday evening, an away result that could prove to be quite important as time goes on this year.

Saturday produced the key results that have helped to re-shape the top of the table, with the major surprise occurring in the capital. Atlético Madrid and manager Diego Simeone continued their flawed start to the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home versus Eibar, as a goal from Borja Garcés deep into stoppage-time rescued a point for Los Rojiblancos.

Real Sociedad once again made matters difficult for Barcelona at the Estadio Anoeta, but two second-half goals were enough for the Blaugrana to come away with a 2-1 win. Real Madrid was unable to match their rival later that evening in a 1-1 draw at Athletic Club. Valencia earned their third draw in four matches, thanks to a 0-0 final against Real Betis.

Sunday began with a 1-0 victory for Villarreal and manager Javi Calleja at Leganés and saw the same scoreline in a win for Espanyol versus Levante. Critical away results brought positivity for Alavés and Getafe, with each club going home with three points after successes at Real Valladolid and Sevilla respectively.

Monday’s fixture saw a wild win for Girona, in a 3-2 triumph against Celta Vigo.

European competitions will begin their group stages this week, adding a fresh challenge for several LaLiga sides. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and Valencia will be playing in the Champions League, while Villarreal and Real Betis will take part in the Europa League.

We take a look around LaLiga and highlight the top players in the Spanish first division for Matchweek Four.

Goalkeeper

GK - Diego López – RCD Espanyol

Diego López

Espanyol has climbed into the top four due to their win against Levante this week, with several players putting in a fine performance on Sunday. Defensive work at the back was crucial, and goalkeeper Diego López was a key figure.

The 36-year-old made four saves and kept the clean sheet for the home side. The former Real Madrid and AC Milan shot-stopper provides a fantastic experience for Espanyol and is a true leader for the squad.

1 / 5 NEXT