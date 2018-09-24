LaLiga Matchweek 5: Team of the Week

FC Barcelona vs. Girona FC - La Liga

Depth and stamina for several LaLiga sides were tested this past weekend, as six needed to account for mid-week European fixtures ahead of Matchweek Five. Several matches featured high-scoring affairs, while the top of the table now sees two clubs level on the same amount of points.

The action began on Friday evening, as Real Sociedad earned an away victory at the Estadio El Alcoraz against Huesca. The home side will feel disappointed after being unable to take advantage of two red cards for La Real.

Saturday’s fixtures produced an attacking masterclass from Alavés, moving into the top four after a dominant 5-1 win at Rayo Vallecano. A wild encounter followed between Celta Vigo and Real Valladolid, splitting the points in a 3-3 draw. Eibar secured their second LaLiga victory of the 2018-19 campaign with a 1-0 result versus Leganés.

Atlético Madrid got their season headed back in the right direction with a 2-0 win at Getafe, arriving after a positive away showing against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League. Espanyol gave a good account of themselves at the Estadio Bernabéu on Saturday evening, although a strike from Marco Asensio delivered all three points for Real Madrid in a 1-0 final scoreline.

Sunday’s games produced some eye-catching results, starting with Sevilla’s 6-2 thrashing of Levante. Villarreal and Valencia played to a 0-0 draw. Despite a slow start to the match, Real Betis rescued a point at home versus Athletic Club with an impressive second-half performance (2-2 final).

The last match of the weekend provided the most intense drama, as Girona earned a 2-2 draw at local rival Barcelona. Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute, but defender Clément Lenglet’s red card ultimately dug a deep hole for the home side. Barcelona and Real Madrid now sit atop the table on 13 points each through five league matches.

Clubs must now prepare for a busy week, as Matchweek Six gets underway Tuesday evening.

We highlight the top performers this past weekend in LaLiga.

Goalkeeper

GK - Jan Oblak - Atlético Madrid

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak

He was not called upon often, but strong composure and excellent positioning helped Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak deliver the clean sheet at Getafe.

The 25-year-old recorded two saves and communicated effectively with his back-line throughout the game.

