LaLiga Transfer News: Barcelona reportedly planning moves for 2 targets if they miss out on Matthijs De Ligt

Barcelona v Valencia - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

According to reports from Spanish media outlet AS, Barcelona are plotting moves on two targets if Matthijs De Ligt does not end up at Camp Nou.

Earlier it was reported that PSG have offered a huge salary to De Ligt, which makes it tougher for the Catalan giants to land the Ajax wonderkid.

Barcelona endured a bitter end to their 2018-19 campaign as they lost to Valencia in the Copa Del Rey finals. The Catalan giants retained the LaLiga title weeks before the league campaign ended, but they were met with humiliating failures in the cup competitions.

The Blaugrana were knocked out by Liverpool in the semi-final stage of the Champions League. Led by Lionel Messi, they defeated the Reds 3-0 in the first leg at Nou Camp but Jurgen Klopp's men won 4-0 in the return leg to mount a historic turnaround.

On the other hand, De Ligt remains one of the most exciting prospects in Europe. The Dutch center-back has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame, leading Ajax to a domestic double in the 2018-19 campaign. The 19-year-old also played a crucial role for his side in the Champions League, with the Dutch giants reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

It is an open secret that European heavyweights like Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United are all interested in securing De Ligt's services. PSG have offered a staggering contract for De Ligt, which is why the Catalan giants are considering a plan B.

According to the reports, the Blaugrana hierarchy are desperate to bring reinforcements for their left-back position and a replacement for Luis Suarez. Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo remain their top choices, and signing either of them will help Suarez get more rest in the upcoming season.

For the left-back position, they are not sure whether academy product Cucurella will return to Nou Camp, which is why the names of Filipe Luis and Junior Firpo are on the shortlist.

It still remains to be seen if PSG are successful in roping in the talented Barcelona target. If they are successful in doing that, then Barcelona would have to look at the alternative options as suggested by the reports.