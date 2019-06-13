Barcelona Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain prepared to make Matthijs de Ligt one of the highest paid footballers in the world

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What's the story?

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain have offered Barcelona target Matthijs de Ligt a staggering salary which would make the Ajax star one of the top paid footballers in the world.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has enjoyed a sensational rise to fame, owing to his exploits throughout the 2018-19 campaign. Under his leadership, Ajax won the domestic double, and the 19-year-old also played a decisive role for his side in the Champions League, with the Dutch giants reaching the semi-finals of the continental competition.

Coming up through the ranks of Ajax's famed academy, De Ligt is known for his defensive brilliance. At just 19, De Ligt is already the centre of attraction for his club and country and remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Besides his fine displays for Ajax, the teenager also helped the Netherlands to reach the final of the UEFA Nations League.

After losing the UEFA Nations League final to Portugal, De Ligt admitted that he is yet to make a decision on his future. On the other hand, his agent, Mino Raiola, dismissed claims of him finalising his client's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The heart of the matter

It is an open secret that Barcelona and PSG are in the midst of a transfer battle for De Ligt.

According to the report, the Ligue 1 giants are ready to splash the cash for Ajax star. They are willing to pay the Dutch side more than €70 million to match Barcelona's offer of €75 million.

Moreover, PSG are ready to make De Ligt one of the top earners in world football by offering him a five-year contract, worth around €20 million per year.

What's next?

It still remains to be seen if PSG are successful in roping in the talented Barcelona target.