Latvia vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Baltic Cup 

Latvia and Lithuania will trade tackles at the Daugava National Stadium in Latvia on matchday two of the 2020 Baltic Cup.

The hosts will be kickstarting their tournament, while Lithuania have already suffered a 1-0 defeat to Estonia in the opening fixture. Henri Anier scored the match-winning goal for the Estonians in the 59th minute.

Up next for Lithuania will be a friendly fixture against Spain on Tuesday. Latvia have a friendly with Germany sandwiched between their next Baltic Cup fixture against Estonia.

The Baltic Cup is a biennial international tournament contested by the three Baltic states - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

Latvia are currently the defending champions and also the most successful side in the history of the tournament with 13 triumphs. The current edition was slated to take place in 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latvia vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 55 occasions in the past and Latvia have a much better record with 28 wins to their name.

Lithuania were victorious on 15 occasions, while the two sides shared the spoils in 12 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in the 2018 edition of the Baltic Cup. Goals from Kaspars Dubra and Karolis Laukzemis ensured the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides have picked up solitary wins in their last five games.

Latvia form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Lithuania form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Latvia vs Lithuania Team News

Latvia

Coach Dainis Kazakevics called up 27 players for the 2020 Baltic Cup, as well as the friendly against Germany.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Lithuania

Coach Valdas Urbonas called up 24 players in his latest international squad. However, the goalkeeping duo of Edvinas Getmonas and Lukas Paukste, as well as midfielder Gratas Sirgedas all pulled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Edvinas Getmonas, Lukas Paukste, Gratas Sirgedas

Suspension: None

Latvia vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Robert Ozols (GK); Vitalijs Mksimenko, Kaspars Dubra, Roberts Savalnieks, Marciss Oss; Arturs Zjuzins, Vladimirs Kamess; Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis; Davis Ikaunieks

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-4-2): Titas Krapikas (GK); Vytas Gaspuitis, Edvinas Girdvainis, Markas Beneta, Saulius Mikoliunas; Arvydas Novikovas, Donatas Kazlauskas, Deimantas Petrivicius, Martynas Dapkus; Karolis Laukzemis, Edgaras Dubickas

Latvia vs Lithuania Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched and will each fancy their chances of victory.

Although either side could secure a narrow win, we predict a share of the spoils, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Latvia 1-1 Lithuania

