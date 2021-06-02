Uruguay vs Paraguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Uruguay will host Paraguay at the Estadio Centenario on Friday in a matchday six fixture in CONMEBOL's section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 2-0 defeat to Brazil on home turf in November 2020. Arthur and Richarlison scored first-half goals to give the Selecao all three points.

That defeat left La Celeste in fifth spot in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying table.

Paraguay played out a 2-2 draw with Bolivia on home turf in November 2020. Angel Romero and Kaku scored in both halves to help Los Guaraníes snatch a point at home.

That stalemate left Paraguay level on six points from four games against Uruguay, although they are one spot higher due to their superior goal difference.

Uruguay vs Paraguay Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 74 occasions in the past and Uruguay have a marginally better record.

The two-time world champions have 32 wins and 17 draws to their name, while Paraguay were victorious on 25 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier played on September 2017. On that occasion, a Fedrico Valverde strike and an own goal by Gustavo Gomez gave Uruguay a 2-1 away victory.

That defeat stretched Paraguay's winless run against their South American rivals to seven matches, dating back to a 1-0 victory in 2017.

Uruguay form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Paraguay form guide: D-D-W-D-D

Uruguay vs Paraguay Team News

Uruguay

Coach Oscar Tabarez called up 24 players for the upcoming qualifiers against Paraguay and Venezuela. The list is headlined by world class stars like Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez.

A notable absentee is star striker Edinson Cavani, who is suspended due to his red card against Brazil. Giorgian De Arrascaeta had to pull out due to a positive COVID-19 test, while Joaquin Piquerez was excluded due to an injury.

Injury: Joaquin Piquerez

COVID-19: Giorgian De Arrascaeta

Suspension: Edinson Cavani

Paraguay

Paraguay called up 32 players for the upcoming qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. The list is predominantly composed of players plying their trade in South America. However, some players with Premier League experience like Miguel Almiron and Fabian Balbuena were included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Uruguay vs Paraguay Predicted XI

Uruguay Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martin Campana (GK); Martin Carcares, Diego Godin, Joe Maria Gimenez, Matias Vina; Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Torreira, Federico Valverde, Matias Vecino; Luis Suarez, Jonathan Rodriguez

📸🇺🇾 @Uruguay entrenó esta tarde en el Complejo Celeste, a dos días de jugar con Paraguay 🇵🇾 por la 7a fecha de las #Eliminatorias. https://t.co/DusKbYjILL — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) June 1, 2021

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Silva (GK); Gustavo Gomez, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Santiago Arzamendia; Oscar Romero, Mathias Villasabti, Gaston Gimenez; Miguel Almiron, Angel Romero, Braian Samudio

Uruguay vs Paraguay Prediction

Uruguay, under the tutelage of Tabarez, tend to prioritize compactness and defensive solidity. However, their games in the qualifiers so far have been surprisingly open.

Paraguay might be one of only three unbeaten sides in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, but Uruguay have more quality players. A victory for the hosts would put them in good stead to qualify for a fourth successive FIFA World Cup finals and we are predicting a narrow win for Uruguay.

Prediction: Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay

