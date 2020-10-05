Lazio 1-1 Inter Milan: Player Ratings from an eventful encounter in Rome | Serie A 2020-21

Despite the ongoing off-field debacle related to the encounter between Juventus and Napoli, fans of Italian football were treated with another top clash in Matchday 3, as Lazio held Inter at the Olimpico stadium in Rome. Both sides grabbed a goal and a red card apiece in what was an entertaining outing in the Serie A.

Inter were obviously the better side during the first half, and took a deserved lead through Lautaro Martinez's well taken shot. Although Inter did pick-up from where they left after the break, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's towering header brought Lazio back into the game in the 55th minute.

After scoring the equalizer, the hosts suddenly dominated the encounter and could have taken the lead themselves, until the match was ruined by two silly incidents. Ciro Immobile received his marching orders for Lazio and was followed by Inter substitute Stefano Sensi, as the two sides remained locked in a 1-1 draw.

Now let us take a look at the player ratings for the men involved in the Lazio Vs Inter clash.

Lazio Player Ratings

Thomas Strakosha- 6/10

A shaky performance for the usually reliable Albanian goalkeeper. Could have done a little better for Inter's goal and didn't inspire much confidence for the rest of the night.

Patric- 6.5/10

A generally solid performance from the Spaniard. His shrewd gamesmanship caused a red card for Sensi right when the match was slipping away from the 10-men of Lazio.

Francesco Acerbi- 6.5/10

Failed to block Lautaro's shot as Inter took the lead, but the Italy international made up for his mistake with a well-crafted assist for Lazio's equalizer, as he played the role of the unlikely provider.

Stefan Radu- N/A

The Lazio veteran lasted only 15 minutes as was subbed off for Bastos due to an injury.

Manuel Lazzari- 7/10

Terrorized the Inter defence with his runs on the right side, as he delivered some good balls to the Lazio attackers.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic- 7/10

Not the best performance for the Serbian star as he didn't seem to be able to establish his authority in the middle of the park as usually does, but his towering header brought Lazio back to the match right when Inter where in full control.

Lucas Leiva- 6.5/10

The former Liverpool player did well to protect his defence. Always happy to do the dirty work in midfield as he nullified Barella's threat.

Luis Alberto- 7/10

Recovered from an underwhelming first half and turned into arguably the best performer after the break, as he created one goalscoring opportunity after the other and almost grabbed a goal of his own.

Adam Marusic: 5.5

The Montenegrin right-back was asked to cover on the left flank yet again, and was obviously struggling against Hakimi before getting subbed-off before the half-time whistle.

Joaquin Correa- 6/10

Wasted a couple a good chances as he failed to successfully meet Lazarri's crosses. Failed to contribute much to Lazio's attacks in general.

Ciro Immobile- 5/10

A shame that his afternoon had to end early with a silly sending-off just when Lazio were beginning to dominate the match. Struggled against De Vrij in the first half.

Substitutes

Marco Parolo had to deputize as a defender in the second half

Bastos- 6.5/10

Came in for the injured Radu and was subbed off at half time after getting injured himself. Didn't disgrace himself in his battle of the titans against Lukaku.

Mohamed Fares: 6/10

A decent debut for left-winger, as he proved to be an improvement on Marusic.

Marco Parolo- 6.5/10

The veteran midfielder was asked to play as an emergency defender and never looked out of place.

Gonzalo Escalante: N/A

Akpa Akpro: N/A