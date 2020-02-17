Lazio: The surprise package of the season

Ciro Immobile will be hoping to end the season as the league's top scorer alongside a title win.

Had someone offered Lazio fans a Champions League place at the start of the season, they would have happily taken it. But Lazio fans been told that they would be one point behind in the title race in February, they wouldn't have believed it. And in truth, not many people would have, after a disappointing 8th placed finish last season. However, Lazio have been better than ever this season and after recently beating Inter Milan, are on course for one of the tightest Serie A title races of all time.

Simone Inzaghi's side are on course for their best finish since 2015 and with a current unbeaten run of 19 games, they are looking increasingly likely to challenge and win their first Serie A title since 2000.

And with players like Ciro Immobile leading the line, anything is possible for a side that has the best defensive record in the league this season as well as the second most amount of goals scored with 55. Immobile has been responsible for just under half of those goals with 26 to his name, leaving him well ahead in the golden boot race, a race that includes Cristiano Ronaldo.

1st - Juventus (57)

2nd - Lazio (56)

3rd - Inter (54)



The Serie A title race just keeps getting more exciting. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RI3IbYw8XM — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) February 16, 2020

Adding to this, Lazio have seemingly found the perfect balance across the pitch with the likes of Sergej Milinković-Savić providing a box-to-box cover alongside Luis Alberto who has already provided 11 assists this season in the Serie A. This creates the perfect blend of creativity and defensive awareness in midfield, a blend that so many teams are yet to find this season. And this, alongside the goals of Immobile and the defensive stubbornness at the back, has helped propel Lazio into the title race and become the surprise package of the season.

To conclude, Simone Inzaghi will look to announce himself on the managerial scene and further cement his legacy as a Lazio legend after becoming an icon at the Italian club as a player where he was part of Lazio's last title-winning side in 2000.

