Lazio vs Brescia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Lazio are set to host Brescia in their next Serie A fixture at Stadio Olimpico tomorrow.

Lazio come into this game having thrashed Hellas Verona 5-1 in their last Serie A game. A Ciro Immobile hat-trick and goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa sealed the deal for Simone Inzaghi's men. A Sofyan Amrabat penalty was the lone consolation for Hellas Verona.

Hat-trick for Ciro Immobile.



Four clear of Ronaldo in Serie A and now level with Lewandowski across Europe’s top five leagues. pic.twitter.com/aqY9E9XzSf — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 26, 2020

Brescia, on the other hand, are already relegated. They lost 2-1 to Parma on Saturday, as goals from Matteo Darmian and Dejan Kulusevski got their team three points. Daniele Dessena scored the goal for Brescia.

Lazio vs Brescia Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lazio have the clear advantage, having won all three.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Lazio triumphed 2-1, courtesy of a Ciro Immobile brace. Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli scored for Brescia, who had centre-back Andrea Cistana sent off in the first half.

Lazio form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-L-W-W

Brescia form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-W-L-L

Advertisement

Lazio vs Brescia Team News

Lazio are set to be without a few veteran players for this fixture. Defender Stefan Radu as well as midfielders Senad Lulic and Lucas Leiva are expected to miss the game.

Injured: Stefan Radu, Senad Lulic, Lucas Leiva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brescia, too, will be missing some key personnel. Midfielder Daniel Dessena is suspended for the tie. Forwards Simon Skrabb and Mario Balotelli are also set to miss the match due to injuries.

Injured: Simon Skrabb, Mario Balotelli, Emanuele Ndoj, Dimitri Bisolo

Doubtful: Andrea Cistana

Suspended: Daniel Dessena

Also Read: Reports: Manchester United eye James Rodriguez to add depth in midfield

Lazio vs Brescia Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jordan Lukaku, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Brescia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lorenzo Andrenacci, Alessandro Semprini, Ales Mateju, Daniele Gastaldello, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Jaromir Zmrhal, Sandro Tonali, Nikolas Spalek, Mattia Viviani, Ernesto Torregrossa, Florian Aye

Lazio vs Brescia Prediction

For Lazio, striker Ciro Immobile has been in stunning form. The Italy international has scored 34 goals in 35 league games for his side, and is leading the race for the top goalscorer in Italy. It would not be surprising to see him continue his form against a struggling Brescia.

Brescia, on the other hand, arguably only have two more games to enjoy Sandro Tonali. The 20-year-old looks set to leave this summer, with Juventus and Inter Milan extremely interested. The midfielder has been Brescia's best player this season, and will look to end his spell at the club on a positive note.

Brescia's president confirms 20-year-old midfielder Sandro Tonali will be sold this summer:



“He kept us going for two years... then too much pressure on his shoulders. So Sandro can leave.



“I made Sandro a promise and I intend to keep it." pic.twitter.com/PdPnrC33hK — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) July 24, 2020

Prediction: Lazio 3:0 Brescia

Also Read: Real Madrid transfer news: West Ham United eye Los Blancos youngster Brahim Diaz