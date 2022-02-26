Lazio vs Napoli Prediction and Betting tips | 27th February 2022

Lazio welcome Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico as Serie A action continues over the weekend.

Both sides will be keen on extending their unbeaten streaks in the Italian top-flight to eight and six games respectively.

Both sides faced an exit from the Europa League over the week, with Lazio eliminated by Porto 4-3 on aggregate and Napoli facing a 5-3 defeat against Barcelona. In their previous league outings, both sides played out 1-1 draws, with the hosts held by Udinese and Napoli dropping points at Cagliari.

This exciting clash provides the two clubs, hopeful of a European qualification spot this term, an opportunity to return to winning ways.

Lazio vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have locked horns 160 times across all competition, with their first meeting dating back to 1927.

I Partenopei hold the upper hand in this fixture with 61 wins but the hosts are not far behind with 49 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 50 times in this fixture.

Napoli have secured more wins in Serie A against the hosts (52) than any other team.

The visiting side have hit top form in 2022 and have secured more points (15) and conceded fewer goals (4) than any other team in Serie A.

Napoli have been the best side with the ball in the Italian top-flight and boast a league-best 59.8% possession on average.

Napoli and Lazio have been the best passers of the ball this season in Serie A, boasting 87.5% and 87.2% pass completion ratio.

Napoli have failed to score in their last two trips to the capital but have secured 4-0 and 5-2 in the last two meetings against I Biancocelesti.

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have enjoyed a better record in their recent outings against Maurizio Sarri's men, winning 11 of their last 16 meetings. Just four games have gone the hosts' way while just one game has ended in a draw. So a draw doesn't seem to be the likely outcome here.

Taking into account how the two sides have fared in their recent meetings, we might be in for an exciting game. The hosts have suffered just one loss at home this term so will have the upper hand and should come out on top in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Lazio 3-2 Napoli

Lazio vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (The hosts have failed to score just twice in their Serie A home games while Napoli have failed to do so just once in their travels)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Lazio have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven home games in the league)

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score anytime - Yes (The Italian striker is the league's top scorer and has three goals in his last four appearances for the club across all competitions)

Edited by Peter P