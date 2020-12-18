Lazio vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action this weekend as Lazio take on Napoli in a crucial fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and need a victory in this game.

Lazio are currently in a lowly ninth place in the Serie A standings and need to turn their season around in the next few weeks. The Biancocelesti were held to a 1-1 draw by a ten-man Benevento outfit in their previous game and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Napoli are in fifth place in the Serie A table and will need to win this game to push into the top four. Gennaro Gattuso's side suffered a stinging 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week and will look to bounce back in this game.

Lazio vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have a good record against Lazio and have won 18 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams since the turn of the century. Lazio have managed 14 victories against Napoli and will need to step up to the plate in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in August this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Napoli. Matteo Politano got on to the scoresheet on the day and will play an important role on Sunday.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: D-L-W-L-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: L-W-W-W-L

Lazio vs Napoli Team News

Lazio have a strong squad

Lazio

Lazio will have to do without Silvio Proto and Senad Lulic against Napoli this weekend. With Ciro Immobile and Sergej-Milinkovic Savic back in action, Lazio will be able to field their best eleven on Sunday.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a depleted squad

Napoli

Napoli have to account for several key injuries going into this game and will be unable to avail the services of Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, and Elseid Hysaj in this game. Lorenzo Insigne was sent off against Inter Milan and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Victor Osimhen, Elseid Hysaj

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lorenzo Insigne

Lazio vs Napoli Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Francisco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Mohamed Salim Fares, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Kouibaly, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Andrea Petagna

Lazio vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli have built an excellent squad under Gennaro Gattuso but have failed to meet expectations this season. With both Mertens and Insigne sidelined for this game, the likes of Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, and Andrea Petagna will have to prove their mettle against the Biancocelesti.

Lazio have had their fair share of problems this season but have shown some improvement over the past few weeks. The two Italian giants are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Lazio 2-2 Napoli

