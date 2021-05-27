LDU Quito vs Union La Calera prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

LDU Quito will welcome Union La Calera to La Casa Blanca Stadium on Friday, with three points on the line on matchday six of the Copa Libertadores.

The Group F fixture will feature two sides who have already been eliminated from the Libertadores. They will, however, each be seeking to finish in third place and consequently drop to the Copa Sudamericana.

The hosts currently have the advantage and sit in third spot in the table. They have garnered five points from five matches played so far, while Union La Calera are stuck on two points.

The visitors need to win the game by a three-goal margin to leapfrog their opponents on goal difference.

LDU Quito come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Delfin in Ecuador's Serie A at the weekend. Luis Amarilla and Robert Burbango got on the scoresheet to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Union La Calera suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Velez Sarsfield on the continent last week. Christian Alberto Tarragona and Thiago Almada scored first-half goals to power the Argentines to victory.

LDU Quito vs Union La Calera Head-to-Head

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their first leg meeting last month.

Andres Vilches and Billy Arces scored braces for their respective sides to ensure the points were shared.

The hosts are on a poor run of form that has seen them go six games without a win in all competitions. Union have fared slightly better with just one win in that same sequence.

LDU Quito form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Union La Calera form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

LDU Quito vs Union La Calera Team News

LDU Quito

The hosts will be without Lucas Piovi, who is suspended due to the red card he received against Velez.

Injury: None

Suspension: Lucas Piovi

Union La Calera

The visitors have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

LDU Quito vs Union La Calera Predicted XI

LDU Quito Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Adrian Gabbarini; Jose Quinteros, Franklin Guerra, Andersson Ordonez, Christian Cruz; Lucas Villarruel, Jordy Alcivar; Mathias Zunino, Jhojan Julio, Billy Arce; Luis Armarilla

Union La Calera Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexis Arias; Simon Ramirez, Christian Vilches, Santiago Garcia, Erick Wiemberg; Reyes, Gonzalo Castellani, Matias Fernandez; Sebastian Saez, Jeissom Vargas, Rivero

LDU Quito vs Union La Calera Prediction

The two sides have been in disastrous form and their porous defenses suggest that plenty of goals could be on the cards here.

The visitors need to win by a convincing margin without conceding, which is a big ask considering they have conceded 14 goals in their last six games alone. We are predicting a share of the spoils with plenty of goals at both ends.

Prediction: LDU Quito 2-2 Union La Calera

