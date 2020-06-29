Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Blues reach the semifinals: FA Cup 2019/20

After gift-wrapping the title for Liverpool on Thursday, Chelsea looked to work towards some silverware of their own via the FA Cup but an overachieving Leicester City team stood in the way of the Blues and a semifinal date at the Wembley.

In a tightly contested first half, Frank Lampard’s men finally took control in the 63rd minute through a tidy Ross Barkley finish. The Blues held onto this lead until the end of the game, booking their place in the semifinal of the FA Cup.

Here are Chelsea’s player ratings from 1-0 win over Leicester City.

In only his 10th appearance of the season, Willy Caballero was under severe pressure from the start, as the Foxes bombarded the Chelsea box. However, the Argentinean only had a few shaky moments where he mistimed a few punches. All in all, Lampard will be happy with the 38-year-old’s three saves as he kept a precious clean sheet.

Reece James: 6/10

The man most consider to be England’s most complete right-back, Reece James had his work cut out for him against a lively Harvey Barnes.

The Chelsea player only featured in the first half of the match as he was taken off at half time perhaps for fitness issues or tactical reasons. During his 45-minute cameo, the 20-year-old made two tackles and was dispossessed once.

Antonio Rudiger: 6.5/10

Leicester City's lone striker upfront, Jamie Vardy is more than a handful for any defence. Often known for his rash antics, Rudiger managed put in a solid performance to keep the prolific Englishman quiet and help Chelsea keep a clean sheet.

Like his centre-back partner, Kurt Zouma was tasked with stopping the ever-dangerous Vardy. Zouma as the left-sided centre-back was also targeted also by Ayoze Perez who cam in from the right flank.

However, the 25-year-old didn’t put a foot wrong all game as he made an impressive five clearances and won three aerial duels.

Gifted a rare start, the Brazilian put up a lively performance but if that deters Lampard and Chelsea from continuing the pursuit of Ben Chilwell remains to be seen.

Up against a tricky Ayoze Perez, the Brazilian put in a solid shift by making two interceptions, three clearances, one tackle and completing two dribbles.

Billy Gilmour: 5.5/10

Neutral fans will remember the 19-year-old Ben Chilwell for his memorable Man of the Match display against Liverpool a few months ago.

Against Leicester City, Lampard trusted the youngster by handing him a start. However, the Scottish midfielder was dispossessed twice in the opening few minutes by a rampant Leicester team.

Chilwell strugglied with Leicester’s intensity and was substituted at half time. In a tough outing, Gilmour completed 29 passes, made two clearances, one tackle and was dribbled past once.

Widely regarded as the most tireless midfielder in world football, N’Golo Kante put in a decent shift for Chelsea against a relentless Leicester team.

The Frenchman completed 59 passes and made three tackles in a highly combative match.

Even though Willian is leaving as a free agent in the summer, Lampard still views the Brazilian as an important member of the Chelsea squad.

The experienced winger was instrumental for the game’s opening goal as he found Ross Barkley at the near post just past the hour mark. The 31-year-old made five tackles, created two chances and registered an assist as Chelsea eked out a narrow win to reach the semifinal.

Mason Mount: 5.5/10

In his breakthrough season at the top level, Mason Mount has hardly put a foot wrong.

However, against Leicester City, he was not at his best, and he was taken off at half time. During his short cameo, the 21-year-old completed 10 passes but made no dribbles or goal-scoring chances.

Christian Pulisic: 6.5/10

As he was on Thursday night against Manchester City, Christian Pulisic was Chelsea’s main bright spark in attack.

The American looked a threat anytime he broke into Leicester City’s box. The 21-year-old completed two successful take-ons, won two aerial duels and created a chance during an exuberant performance.

Up against one of the best centre-back partnerships in England, Tammy Abraham endured a very physical battle for Chelsea.

Abraham played the role of a target man for most of the game, regularly running the channels, holding up play and looking to link up with his teammates. However, it came at the cost of his attacking threat, as he wasn’t able to attempt a shot on target during the entirety of the game.

Cheleas Substitutes:

Ross Barkley: 7/10

Ross Barkley, the box-to-box midfielder, added a new dimension to Chelsea’s attacking play in the second half with several runs from deep.

Off one such run onto a Willian cross in the 63rd minute, Barkley scored the lone goal of the game. Although there were several occasions where he played the wrong pass in the final third, Lampard will be pleased with the impact of a player that many say resembles him.

Matteo Kovacic: 6/10

As Chelsea’s most assured midfielder on the ball, Matteo Kovacic was brought on in the second half to help the Blues regain control.

He did just that by firmly putting the Blues in the ascendancy by recycling possession across the back four. The Croatian completed 20 passes and made two successful take-ons in the second half.

As the captain of the club, Caesar Azpilicueta's presence in the second half helped steady Chelsea's rocky ship. His leadership and calmness on the ball helped set the tone for a much improved second-half performance by Chelsea.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek: 6/10

After experiencing a near career-threatening injury earlier in the season, Ruben Loftus-Cheek continued his comeback with a 19-minute cameo against Leicester City.

During this period, the 24-year-old spent more time defending than attacking, winning one aerial duel, making one clearance and completing only four passes.

Pedro Rodriguez: N/A

Pedro Rodriguez's Chelsea career is coming to an end as he’ll be joining AS Roma at the end of the season.

Against Leicester City, he was brought on during the closing moments of the game to freshen up the midfield and provide a threat on the counter-attack.