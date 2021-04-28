Leicester City's hot form leaves Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs fighting for one remaining Champions League spot

The race for the top four in the Premier League has been more exciting than the title race this season and the evidence is in the league table.

While Manchester City are running away with the title, having opened a 10-point gap over Manchester United, the clubs from third to eighth are still in the running to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League.

It’s fair to say the top two spots seem all but decided and Leicester City are on course to also consolidate their position on the league table. The Foxes took a huge step towards finishing third when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Leicester City take down Crystal Palace

It has been a very successful campaign for Leicester City thus far. The Foxes narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season after losing to Manchester United on the last day of the season.

However, they seem more determined this time around and the game against Crystal Palace exemplified the team’s renewed attitude and fighting spirit.

Having conceded early on to a Wilfred Zaha strike, Brendan Rodgers’ side came from behind to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Timothy Castagne and Kelechi Iheanacho.

"It was [about] keeping our calmness, that was important. We gave away the goal, but I said this was an opportunity to show we’re a really good side. We had to keep our calmness, speed up the game a fraction and I just pointed out one or two areas we could exploit,” Rodgers told LCFC TV after the game.

"The players went out and played with quality, so I was delighted for them because they showed a great mentality, as well as quality, to win the game," said Rodgers.

The Foxes have strengthened their hold on the third spot in the league table and have now moved four points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.

"I enjoyed that one!" 😀@67Kelechi talks us through a very special strike and three vital Premier League points ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/KbBx2eaHi8 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 26, 2021

Leicester City’s form is bad news for their top-four rivals

Last week, when some clubs decided to break away join a European Super League, Leicester City were not deemed “elite” enough to have warranted a seat at the table

However, of the six English clubs that were invited to the Super League, only Manchester City and Manchester United have been better than the Foxes this season.

As it stands, Rodgers’ side is on course to finish in the top four, having won each of their last three matches. Leicester City have also qualified for the FA Cup final, where a clash against Chelsea awaits.

What the Foxes’ current form means is that Chelsea, West Ham United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton must now fight for fourth place, the only remaining Champions League spot.