Lens vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Monaco take on Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday. Monaco have been excellent this season and are the favourites going into this match.

Lens are in sixth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have managed to exceed expectations this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bordeaux last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have grown under Niko Kovac this season. Les Monegasques conceded the Coupe de France to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Lens vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have a good record against Lens and have won 13 games out of a total of 32 matches played between the two sides. Lens have managed seven victories against Monaco and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two French sides took place in December last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Lens. Monaco were stunned into submission on the day and cannot afford a similar result on Sunday.

Lens form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-L-W-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-W-W

Lens vs Monaco Team News

Lens

Massadio Haidara and Clement Michelin are currently unavailable and will be excluded from the squad. Gael Kakuta has recovered from his knock and is likely to return to the fold this weekend.

Injured: Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin

Doubtful: Gael Kakuta

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is back for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin, Krepin Diatta, Chrislain Matsima, and Eliot Matazo have completed their quarantine and are available for selection. Guillermo Maripan remains a doubt, however, and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Guillermo Maripan

Suspended: None

Lens vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lens Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jean-Louis Leca; Loic Bade, Steven Fortes, Jonathan Gradit; Jonathan Clauss, Issiaga Sylla, Seko Fofana, Cheick Oumar Doucoure; Gael Kakuta, Ignatius Ganago, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Aleksandr Golovin, Youssouf Fofana, Aurelio Tchouameni, Gelson Martins; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lens vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco have been an exceptional force in Ligue 1 under Niko Kovac and will want to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League this year. The likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this game.

Lens have suffered three defeats on the trot and will be intent on ending their impressive league campaign on a high. Monaco are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Lens 1-3 Monaco

