Lyon vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Lyon take on Nice at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Nice are in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Strasbourg and will want to bounce back in this match.

Lyon, on the other hand, have excelled under Rudi Garcia this season but face an intriguing battle with Monaco for a top-three finish. Les Gones thrashed Nimes by a 5-2 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon vs Nice Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Nice and have won 22 games out of a total of 42 matches played between the two teams. Nice have managed 10 victories against Lyon and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Lyon. Nice struggled to cope with their opponents on the day and will need to put in more effort this weekend.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-W

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-W-L

Also Read: Atalanta vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lyon vs Nice Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Tinotenda Kadewere and Melvin Bard are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Djamel Benlamri is also carrying a niggle and might not be able to play a part in this game.

Injured: Tinotenda Kadewere, Melvin Bard

Doubtful: Djamel Benlamri

Suspended: None

Nice need to win this game

Nice

Dante, Myziane Maolida, Alexis Claude Maurice, and Jeff-Reine Adelaide are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part for Nice this week. Morgan Schneiderlin has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection against Lyon.

Injured: Dante, Jeff-Reine Adelaide, Myziane Maolida, Alexis Claude Maurice

Doubtful: Danilo Barbosa

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Nice Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret, Houssem Aouar; Karl Toko Ekambi, Lucas Paqueta, Memphis Depay

Go behind the scenes on our 2021-2022 kit shoot! 👌💪



Available now 👉 https://t.co/csGtSX3rG0 pic.twitter.com/H4gslBrhGf — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) May 21, 2021

Nice Predicted XI (4-3-3): Walter Benitez; Hassane Kamara, Jean-Clair Todibo, William Saliba, Jordan Lotomba; Morgan Schneiderlin, Pierre Lees-Melou, Hichem Bidaoui; Amine Gouiri, Youcef Atal, Kasper Dolberg

Lyon vs Nice Prediction

Lyon have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make a statement of intent against Nice. The likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta have impressed for Les Gones and will have to step up this weekend.

Nice are capable of punching above their weight but will face a stern challenge against a bonafide French giant. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Nice

Also Read: Angers vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21