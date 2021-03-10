Levante vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga features another 'Derby del Turia' this weekend as Valencia take on local rivals Levante at the Ciutat de Valencia on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Valencia find themselves in 12th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have managed to stage a recovery after a miserable start to their campaign. Los Che stunned Villarreal with a 2-1 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Levante, on the other hand, have slipped to 11th place in the league table after a poor run of results and will need to find their feet this weekend. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad last week and cannot afford another defeat in this game.

Levante vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Valencia have a good record against Levante and have won 14 games out of a total of 28 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only nine victories against Valencia and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Valencia. Manu Vallejo scored two second-half goals on the day and will want to make his mark on this match.

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-W-D-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-D

Levante vs Valencia Team News

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Jose Campana and Gonzalo Melero are currently recovering from injuries and have been ruled out of this fixture. Nemanja Radoja and Sergio Postigo also have fitness concerns and might not play a part against Valencia.

Injured: Jose Campana, Gonzalo Melero

Doubtful: Nemanja Radoja, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Valencia need to win this game

Valencia

Cristiano Piccini and Denis Cheryshev are carrying injuries at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby served his suspension against Villarreal last week and will be available against Levante.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristiano Piccini, Denis Cheryshev

Suspended: None

Levante vs Valencia Predicted XI

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Jorge Miramon; Jorge de Frutos, Rober Pier, Mickael Malsa, Jose Luis Morales; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Daniel Wass, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes; Kevin Gameiro, Moi Gomez

Levante vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia shocked Villarreal with their late comeback last week and will be filled to the brim with confidence going into this game. Los Che are starting to find their feet this season and have a point to prove against their neighbours on Friday.

Levante have given a good account of themselves this season but will need to be wary of a slump in the coming weeks. Valencia have better players in their ranks and should be able to take all three points away from this derby.

Prediction: Levante 1-2 Valencia

