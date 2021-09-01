Liechtenstein vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Liechtenstein are set to play Germany at the Kybunpark on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Liechtenstein come into this game on the back of a 5-1 loss to Hakan Ericson's the Faroe Islands. Braces from NSI Runavik striker Klaemint Olsen and Helsingborgs midfielder Brandur Hendriksson Olsen and a second-half penalty from Vejle Boldklub defender Viljormur Davidsen ensured victory for the Faroe Islands. Eschen/Mauren defender Maximilian Goppel scored the consolation goal for Liechtenstein.

Germany, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Gareth Southgate's England in the Round of 16 of UEFA Euro 2020. Second-half goals from Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for England.

Liechtenstein vs Germany Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany have won all four games.

The two countries last faced each other way back in 2009, with Germany beating Liechtenstein 4-0. Goals from midfielders Michael Ballack and Bastian Schweinsteiger, left-back Marcell Jansen and striker Lukas Podolski secured the win for Germany.

Liechtenstein form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Germany form guide: L-D-W-L-W

Liechtenstein vs Germany Team News

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein manager Martin Stocklasa has named Vaduz goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel, Eschen/Mauren centre-back Daniel Kaufmann, Ruggell midfielder Martin Buchel and Balzers striker Philippe Erne in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany

Meanwhile, Germany have named a strong squad. Bayern Munich players Manuel Neuer, Niklas Sule, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Leroy Sane have all been included. Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Chelsea's attacking duo of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner and Atalanta left-back Robin Gosens are a part of the squad as well.

There could be potential debuts for Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck, Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Red Bull Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liechtenstein vs Germany Predicted XI

Liechtenstein Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Buchel, Seyhan Yildiz, Daniel Kaufmann, Rafael Grunenfelder, Maximilian Goppel, Aron Sele, Martin Buchel, Nicolas Hasler, Sandro Wolfinger, Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Germany Predicted XI (3-4-3): Manuel Neuer, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Ridle Baku, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, Serge Gnabry

Liechtenstein vs Germany Prediction

Liechtenstein are still developing as a footballing nation. Their squad is a mixture of youth and experience, and a game against one some of the best players in Europe will surely help.

Germany, on the other hand, have embarked on a new era under the management of Hansi Flick. Flick has named an interesting squad, with the likes of Ridle Baku and Nico Schlotterbeck earning call-ups after doing well at the U21 level.

The boss wants a word 🗣️👂



Hansi #Flick seeking out those one-on-one chats with the boys 👨‍🏫#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/3pcMslCPYZ — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) August 31, 2021

Germany will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Liechtenstein 0-4 Germany

Edited by Abhinav Anand