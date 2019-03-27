Ligue 1: 5 Hyped Summer Signings who are having a great season

Shashwat Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 182 // 27 Mar 2019, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kylian Mbappe has had an outstanding season

The summer transfer window has always been unpredictable with no one being able to identify a pattern of success and failure. Even this season, some big-money signings have set the world alight while some have failed miserably.

On the other hand, a few unknown quantities have arrived for meagre sums and made the world take notice whereas some footballers’ signings remain as much a mystery today as on the day of their acquisition.

However, with just a quarter of the season remaining, the time is ripe to cast one’s verdict on which signing falls under which category.

The current piece concerns itself with the players who ply their trade in the Ligue 1, following moves in the summer and have established themselves as vital cogs in their respective sides’ wheel.

Without further ado, here is a look at five high-profile signings that have enjoyed a great season so far:

#5. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bernat has excelled for PSG

Juan Bernat has been a part of the European royalty for the better part of this decade. Having represented Bayern Munich since 2014, the Spaniard decided to move to the biggest club in France in the summer of 2018: Paris Saint-Germain.

The full-back’s arrival came as a welcome boost for Thomas Tuchel as the former helped soften the blow of Layvin Kurzawa’s injury.

Since his acquisition, the Spaniard has been sensational. Capable of playing as a conventional full-back and a wing-back, Bernat has allowed Tuchel the option of implementing different systems. Moreover, the defender’s versatility has ensured that PSG have always had several alternatives to choose from.

Advertisement

A marauding full back by nature, Bernat has enjoyed the increased attacking freedom accorded to him. The Spaniard has developed a superb partnership with Angel Di Maria on the flanks with the duo’s link-up play a sight to behold.

However, the most impressive facet of his game this term has been his defensive solidity. Through the season, he has averaged 2.1 tackles per game to supplement the 1.4 clearances per game.

For years, PSG’s attacking players have hogged the limelight and rightly so. Yet, this season, it is a defensive addition that has made them a much tougher nut to crack.

Unsurprisingly, Bernat slots into our list at No.5.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement