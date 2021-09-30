“Like a young Luis Suarez” – Former Chelsea star claims Federico Chiesa can make ‘something out of nothing’

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole and Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believe the Premier League’s elite clubs will regret failing to make a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa during the summer transfer window. The talented youngster shone in Juventus' 1-0 Champions League win over Chelsea last night, scoring the only goal.

The 23-year-old caught the attention at the Euros as well, putting in some amazing performances, and was a vital part of Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph, and following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, has assumed the role of Juve’s talisman, leading the new Juventus attack under Max Allegri.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



Federico Chiesa's record-breaking goal gives the Old Lady a win against the reigning champions. Juventus 1-0 Chelsea FT:Federico Chiesa's record-breaking goal gives the Old Lady a win against the reigning champions. #UCL Juventus 1-0 Chelsea FT:



Federico Chiesa's record-breaking goal gives the Old Lady a win against the reigning champions. #UCL https://t.co/JEfLOYTaki

Federico Chiesa won the man-of-the-match award on Wednesday evening after another outstanding performance, unsettling Chelsea’s notoriously measly defense with his enthusiastic and direct running style, scoring the only goal of the game to help Juventus edge past Chelsea.

Federico Chiesa shines for Juventus in Champions League game against Chelsea

Federico Chiesa in action forJuventus

Ferdinand told BT Sport: “He’s a huge player and he’s been linked with a few clubs in England. I’m sure they’re thinking why didn’t we get him? He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays, we saw in the Euros he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.”

“It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct”

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥 ⚪️⚫️ Federico Chiesa has scored 5 goals in his last 5 Champions League appearances 🔥



#UCL https://t.co/j6lTa7HhJP

Also Read

Chelsea star Joe Cole likened Federico Chiesa to a young Luis Suarez and agreed that every major club in Europe will now have the young Italian international on their radar. Many clubs will look to make a move for him next summer and whether he stays at Juventus or moves to another club is to be seen.

Joe Cole added: “The biggest attribute he’s got is he plays with humility. He’s hustling and bustling like a young Luis Suarez character; he can make something out of nothing. Every club in Europe will want a slice of him when he becomes available.”

Edited by S Chowdhury