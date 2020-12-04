Lille vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lille take on Monaco in an action-packed fixture at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday. Both teams have been excellent in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Lille are currently in second place in the Ligue 1 standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side was held to a 1-1 draw by Saint-Etienne last weekend and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Monaco have recovered from their slow start to the season and are now pushing for a place in the top four. The Ligue 1 giants have managed four victories on the trot and thrashed Nimes by a 3-0 margin in their previous game.

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐛𝐨𝐰 @KeVolland ! Voted our Player of the Month for November 👏👏👏



ℹ️ 👉 https://t.co/FSkfqZdOLX pic.twitter.com/MsTDyfN6iV — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) December 3, 2020

Lille vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Monaco have an excellent record against Lille and have won 15 games out of a total of 38 matches played between the two teams. Lille have managed only 11 victories against Lille and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous game between the two sides took place last year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Lille. Monaco have made improvements to their team this season and should be able to put in a better performance against Lille.

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-L-D-D

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Dijon vs Saint-Etienne prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lille vs Monaco Team News

Renato Sanches is currently injured

Lille

Lille midfielder Renato Sanches is currently injured and will not play a part in this game. Jeremy Pied picked up an injury in the Europa League and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Renato Sanches, Mehmet Zeki Celik

Doubtful: Jeremy Pied

Suspended: None

Aleksandr Golovin might not feature in this game

Monaco

Benjamin Lecomte is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Aleksandr Golovin and Djibril Sidibe are carrying knocks and might not feature against Lille.

Injured: Benjamin Lecomte

Doubtful: Aleksandr Golovin, Djibril Sidibe

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Lille vs Monaco Predicted XI

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Jeremy Pied, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba; Burak Yilmaz, Yusuf Yazici

La délivrance signée @yilmazburak17 immortalisée par notre photographe 🤩



Comment vous avez réagi sur le but ? 😅#LOSCACS #UEL pic.twitter.com/WKUB4KI1sI — LOSC (@losclive) December 4, 2020

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vito Mannone; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ruben Aguilar; Gelson Martins, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Lille vs Monaco Prediction

Lille have been exceptional in the Ligue 1 this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game. The home side has a robust defence and has defeated some of the biggest teams in Europe this season.

Monaco have an exceptional forward line and the likes of Kevin Volland and Wissam Ben Yedder have managed to find their feet at the club. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Lille 2-2 Monaco

Also Read: FC Metz vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21