Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as rampant Reds stroll to comprehensive victory | Carabao Cup 2020-21

Liverpool and Lincoln City played out an entertaining game at the C Stadium in the third round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds made several changes to their first-team squad but recorded a thumping 7-2 victory, as they set up a mouthwatering clash against Arsenal in the fourth round next week.

Jurgen Klopp handed debuts to new signings Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota, while academy defender Rhys Williams was given a rare start alongside Virgil van Dijk due to the club's injury crisis at the back. Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic were also named in the starting XI, as a new-look Liverpool side produced a stunning display against the League One side.

Shaqiri broke the deadlock with a sensational free-kick in the first half, as the Swiss attacker capped off his return to the team in some style. Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones both scored two goals apiece, with Grujic and Divock Origi completing the rout in the second half.

Lincoln pulled goals back through Tayo Edun and Lewis Montsma after a spirited showing in the second half. The home side might have lost comprehensively, but they impressed after the interval and got two deserved goals against a much-changed Liverpool backline.

In what was one of the most goal-laden cup ties in recent months, here are the talking points from the game.

#5 Rhian Brewster missing as permanent transfer edges closer

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster is a wanted man this summer

Liverpool fielded a much-changed line-up and handed debuts to as many as three players, with Klopp using the domestic cup to test out his fringe players. Rhian Brewster, however, was not part of the matchday squad, as the young Englishman edges closer to leaving the club.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with moves for the Englishman, with Sheffield United believed to be leading the race to secure his signature. Brewster spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea City and made quite an impression, as he scored ten goals and spearheaded them to a spot in the playoffs.

With Liverpool boasting arguably the best front three in the world and competent backups with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and new signing Diogo Jota, Brewster's chances of breaking into the first team look slim as things stand.

The 20-year-old is expected to have his future resolved in the coming days, having been left out of the squad altogether for the trip to Lincoln.

#4 Takumi Minamino continues to go from strength to strength for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino is slowly bursting onto life as a Liverpool player

Takumi Minamino was handed a start against the League One side and made his opportunity count in some style, as he scored a brace either side of halftime and also set up a goal for Divock Origi. The Japanese international is looking increasingly like the player he was at Red Bull Salzburg, as he continues to impress with his energy, deftness and linkup play.

Having scored a beautiful goal in the first half, Minamino was alert inside the penalty area and slotted home a rebound into the empty net, as he capped off a fine display with two well-deserved goals.

The versatile attacker was also singled out for special praise by Klopp after the game, having produced a stunning display away from home.

"I loved Taki's game tonight - outstanding. Involved in so many good situations."

The 25-year-old is a top-class backup option for the Reds and has already scored three goals this season, having notched up the equalizer against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield.

