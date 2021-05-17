Lincoln City vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One playoffs 2020-21

Lincoln City entertain Sunderland at the Sincil Bank Stadium in a League One playoffs semi-final on Wednesday.

Heading into this first leg fixture, the hosts are winless in their last three fixtures and were held to a goalless draw by Wimbledon in their final league game of the campaign.

Sunderland have also seen a drop in form in recent games and have just one win in their last five outings. They secured a 1-1 draw against Northampton Town in their last league game of the regular season.

Lincoln City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

Lincoln City have taken on their northern rivals 13 times across all competitions. Sunderland have been the better side in this fixture, having recorded six wins over the Imps.

The hosts have four wins over the Black Cats but only one of them has come in the 21st century. They have shared the spoils on just three occasions.

They last squared off at the Stadium of Light in League One action in March. That fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lincoln City form guide in League One: D-L-D-W-L

Sunderland form guide in League One: D-W-L-D-D

Lincoln City vs Sunderland Team News

Lincoln City

Defender Joe Walsh is the only injury concern for the hosts in this crucial tie. Head coach Michael Appleton informed a press conference last week that the player was suffering from a minor injury and was not training to full capacity as a precaution.

A 𝗕𝗜𝗚 week ahead 💪



𝗪𝗘𝗗: LNER Stadium 🏡

𝗦𝗔𝗧: Stadium Of Light 🛣



🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/r6fo0rN0pb — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 17, 2021

Injured: Joe Walsh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Jordan Willis, Dion Sanderson and Arbenit Xhemajli are the three players currently on the sidelines for Sunderland. Tom Flanagan and Ross Stewart have resumed partial training this week and could make an appearance in the first leg if they pass a fitness test.

Good to see you back out there, Ross! 👊 pic.twitter.com/QyFoXzJr7l — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) May 17, 2021

Injured: Jake Vokins, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis and Dion Sanderson

Doubtful: Tom Flanagan, Ross Stewart

Suspensions: None

Lincoln City vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Lincoln City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Palmer; Regan Poole, Lewis Montsma, Timothy Eyoma, Cohen Bramall; James Jones, Conor McGrandles; Anthony Scully, Brennan Johnson, Morgan Rogers; Callum Morton

Sunderland predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Lee Burge; Conor McLaughlin, Luke O'Nien, Bailey Wright, Denver Hume; Max Power, Josh Scowen; Aiden McGeady, Jordan Jones; Lynden Gooch, Charlie Wyke

Lincoln City vs Sunderland Prediction

Both sides have struggled in their recent fixtures. Lincoln City's poor home record does not bode well for them in this fixture. They have had nine losses and five draws in 23 home games this term and have earned more points on their travels than at home.

Sunderland's away record this term has been great and they have lost just thrice on their travels. They have been more prolific away from home and will be hoping to count on this away form to get the job done.

We predict a narrow win for the visitors in this fixture.

Prediction: Lincoln City 1-2 Sunderland