Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah among players in race for 2021 Dubai Globe Soccer awards

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, and Kylian Mbappe have been nominated for the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Female footballers Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have also been shortlisted in other categories for the award show.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski is the current holder of the award while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it the most number of times. The Portuguese legend has so far won six awards since the inception of the event in 2010. Ronaldo won the award four times in a row from 2016 to 2019.

The winner of the prestigious award will be made public during a star-studded ceremony at Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai on December 27.

There are many different categories of awards but the most-anticipated is the Best Men's Player of the Year award - for which Ronaldo, Messi, Salah, Mbappe, Benzema and Lewandowski have all been nominated.

Fans have already locked in their votes and the second stage of voting has been initiated.

The jury for the awards have announced a new category for the best women's club of the year. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs involved, and the winner will be determined following public voting.

In the Best Women's Player of the Year category, 2019 winner Lucy Bronze, who plays for England and Manchester City, has yet again found a place amongst the six nominations.

Bronze has been placed alongside Barcelona's Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Samantha Karr. Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas are the other three nominees in the category.

Meanwhile, Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Flamengo, Chelsea, and Manchester City have been nominated for the Best Club of the Year award. Another category during the show will be for the Best Manager of the Year. Nominees for this award include Didier Deschamps, Hansi Flick, Josep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel, Lionel Scaloni and Roberto Mancini.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been dominating football awards for tears

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been sharing all the prestigious football awards amongst themselves for the last one-and-a-half decades. Lionel Messi, who won the Ballon d'Or award this year, has bagged it six times before.

Meanwhile, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed five Ballon d'Or awards. He has also bagged the FIFA POTY award most of the time.

When it comes to the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi has won it once in 2015 while Ronaldo has bagged the award six times. He also won the Player of the Century award in 2020 while playing for Italian giants Juventus.

