Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Marco Reus made his pick with a straightforward answer

Marco Reus was clear when asked who his personal favorite was between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Borussia Dortmund player has played against the Argentine icon only thrice in his career but has faced the Portuguese legend seven times, all of which have been in the UEFA Champions League.

During a rapid-fire round with ESPN FC in 2022, Reus revealed his choice as he took Messi's name.

Marco Reus has played against Messi only three times in his career, out of which two were during the Champions League group stages in the 2019-20 season. Dortmund faced Messi's former club Barcelona in the competition. The clubs drew one game while Barcelona won 3-1 in the other.

The only other time Reus faced Messi was during a friendly match between Argentina and Germany, as he missed Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign due to an injury.

Marco Reus could join Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in the US or Saudi Arabia this summer

After 12 years of playing for Borussia Dortmund, Marco Reus announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season. Since then, several clubs have shown interest in signing the German player, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

As per a recent report from Patrick Berger of SKY Germany, Inter Miami are keen to sign the attacker this summer. If Reus joins the Herons, he would be playing alongside Lionel Messi for the first time. Another MLS club St. Louis City are also interested in signing the player, according to the same report.

However, Inter Miami will face tough competition from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. After Cristiano Ronaldo signed for the club in the summer of 2023, several players from Europe followed him, including Karim Benzema Marcelo Brozovic, Neymar, and Sadio Mane.

According to Berger's report, Al-Nassr are keen to sign the German superstar this summer. Reus has never played with Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team, but has faced the Portuguese legend seven times in the Champions League. He won three out of the seven games against Ronaldo.

Reus is reportedly keen to hear all offers and will make his decision after the Champions League final at Wembley on June 1. Borussia Dortmund is set to face Real Madrid in the final. It will be Reus' last game as a Dortmund player.