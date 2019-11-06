Lionel Messi News: Barcelona skipper responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's proposal of him leaving the Catalan giants

Messi and Ronaldo

FC Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has responded to Cristiano Ronaldo's proposal of him leaving the Catalan giants by insisting that he is happy at the Camp Nou.

Over the years, Messi and Ronaldo have cemented their status as legends of the game. While the Juventus star started his footballing career with Sporting Lisbon and played for Manchester United and Real Madrid before joining the Old Lady in the summer of 2018, Messi has spent his entire career at Barcelona.

Since his move to Turin last year, Ronaldo has publicly urged his counterpart Messi to leave his comfort zone and switch to a new club in pursuit of fresh challenges. However, Messi insists that he is happy at Barcelona. The 32-year-old has won four UEFA Champions League titles and five Ballon d'Ors amongst numerous other individual and collective titles at the Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Despite missing five La Liga matches this season due to injury issues, Messi has racked up five goals and four assists in the league in the present campaign.

Responding to the Portuguese forward's proposal in an interview with World Soccer via Marca, Messi insisted that he is happy in Barcelona, both on and off the field.

"Everyone is looking for their goals and experiences, I never felt the need to leave the best club in the world, which is Barcelona.

"Here I enjoy training, matches and the city.

"The dynamic between the club and the city is very complete, and I always felt confident in the club's goals, without needing to look elsewhere."

Following their goalless draw with Slavia Prague at the Camp Nou last night, Barcelona will turn their attention towards La Liga, where they will be hosting Celta Vigo at the weekend.