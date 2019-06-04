Lionel Messi news: The Argentinian prefers former team-mate over Antoine Griezmann at Barcelona

What's the story?

According to French outlet RMC's report, Lionel Messi is not excited about the prospect of Antoine Griezmann signing for FC Barcelona, and he wants Neymar back at Camp Nou.

In case you missed it...

Barcelona endured a disappointing exit from Champions League this year, as Liverpool overcame a three-goal deficit at Anfield and qualified for the finals.

The Catalan club are planning major changes in their squad to target Champions League next season. Barca have failed to hold the trophy since 2015 and Real Madrid, their arch-rivals, have won four titles in five years.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are touted as the likely departures from Ernesto Valverde's side, despite spending monumental figures on both players. The transfer fees of Dembele and Coutinho was £135.5 million and £142 million respectively.

The heart of the matter...

Lionel Messi is an important figure in Barcelona's decisions behind-the-scenes and has his say in transfers and outgoings.

Neymar's move away from the Blaugrana to PSG was not beneficial for both parties as neither PSG nor Barca lifted the European silverware in this duration. The Brazilian attacker is reportedly considering options away from Paris in this summer window.

Apart from RMC, Express reported a piece of similar news regarding Messi's affinity towards the former Azulgrana. Griezmann rejected Barca's advances a year before at Atletico Madrid, which has cast doubts over his attitude.

Messi has expressed his affection for Neymar and revealed that he still chats with the Brazilian superstar, he said:

"Neymar is phenomenal.

"We still talk and we even have a WhatsApp group with him, Luis Suarez and me.

"The group name is something like 'South Americans'."

What's next?

It remains to be seen who arrives at Barcelona this season window and also the imminent departures from the club. The Catalans kick-off their pre-season campaign against Chelsea on July 23.