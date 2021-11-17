Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and Jorginho - Who actually deserves the Ballon d'Or this year?

With the Ballon d'Or ceremony less than two weeks away, the jury is still out on who will go onto win the most individual prestigious prize in football. Robert Lewandowski was widely tipped to win the Ballon d'Or in 2020 but he missed out as the award was canceled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ballon d'Or 2021 award has 4 major contenders

The race for this year's Ballon d'Or has blown wide open. There are several top contenders and it's difficult to choose between the frontrunners this time around. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have enjoyed a duopoly of sorts over the award over the past decade.

Messi has won a record six Ballons d'Ors while Ronaldo is right behind him with five to his name. Will Messi be able to put more daylight between him and his eternal rival? We'll find out within a fortnight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top four contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has had a wonderful year. He was a standout performer for the Blues as they won the UEFA Champions League last term. Jorginho did a wonderful job and kept things ticking in midfield throughout.

He kicked on in the same vein and did a stellar job for Italy at Euro 2020. Jorginho dispensed his duties on both sides of the pitch with aplomb. The 29-year-old showcased a great deal of tactical intelligence and technical proficiency in the center of the park.

Whether or not Chelsea and Italy's respective triumphs can be chalked up to Jorginho's individual brilliance is a pertinent question. However, the fact that he did perform well in both tournaments is beyond doubt.

Jorginho was named UEFA Footballer of the Year and is one of the players who is tipped to make the Ballon d'Or podium this year.

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema pushed up the ladder in the race for the Ballon d'Or later than the rest of his competition. He clocked pretty solid numbers for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 season, scoring 30 goals and providing nine assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

Benzema earned a call-up to the French national side after a gap of six years this summer for Euro 2020. He scored four goals in four appearances at the tournament to justify his selection. Benzema then chipped in with crucial goals in the semi-finals and finals of France's triumphant run in the UEFA Nations League.

He has been in sublime form in the 2021-22 season as well and this has greatly boosted his credentials in the Ballon d'Or race. Benzema has scored 14 goals and racked up eight assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

