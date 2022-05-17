Lionel Messi's entourage deny 'fake news' that PSG superstar could join MLS club in 2023: Reports

Sources close to Lionel Messi have debunked reports suggesting the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star could move to MLS side Inter Miami in 2023.

An earlier report (via Futbol Total DIRECTV) claimed that the Argentina international had bought a 35% share in the American club. It also stated that he would join the Florida outfit when his current deal expires.

However, a report by SPORT has countered the claim, with sources close to the Argentine revealing that his focus remains on the Parisians. The source further revealed that the Rosario native will not make any decisions about his future until the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi will lead Argentina out at the tournament in Qatar in what will be his fifth and potentially final shot at global glory.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English #QatarTour2022



Yesterday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain players rounded off their rapid 48-hour tour in Doha, which enabled them to meet with the club’s Qatari supporters and get the club’s locally-based partners involved



en.psg.fr/teams/club/con… Yesterday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain players rounded off their rapid 48-hour tour in Doha, which enabled them to meet with the club’s Qatari supporters and get the club’s locally-based partners involved ✈️ 🇶🇦 #QatarTour2022 Yesterday evening, the Paris Saint-Germain players rounded off their rapid 48-hour tour in Doha, which enabled them to meet with the club’s Qatari supporters and get the club’s locally-based partners involved en.psg.fr/teams/club/con…

Before that, he will be looking to begin his second season at PSG on a better note than he did in the first. He scored six goals and made 13 assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances.

The 34-year-old joined the French champions on a two-year deal last year and will be out of contract in 2023. This could see him depart the Parc Des Princes on a free transfer unless he agrees to an extension with the club.

What are the options available to Lionel Messi after his contract with PSG expires?

Messi will be out of contract in 2022

As already indicated, the Argentine's deal with PSG will expire next year. Unless he agrees to an extension, one of the best players in the world could be available on a free transfer.

It will be an interesting prospect for several top clubs but only a handful can afford to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Of the elite European clubs that can afford to, maybe only Manchester City and Bayern Munich could realistically make a bid.

Others like Real Madrid and Manchester United might pass up on the chance, owing to historical alliances.

Messi will be 36-year-old by the time his contract expires. Hence, he could well decide to sail into the sunset after one of the most remarkable careers in history.

If he decides to continue playing, a move to the MLS could be on the cards. The Chinese Super League's financial collapse has put a limit to their star-pulling power.

The Middle East could also be an attractive proposition and the former Barcelona man already has ambassadorial affiliations with Saudi Arabia.

PSG's Qatari ownership could also facilitate a move to the Qatar Stars League to further boost the country's drive for international attraction.

Edited by Aditya Singh