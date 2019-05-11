5 Individual Awards Lionel Messi could win this year

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.66K // 11 May 2019, 13:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Despite the defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, Lionel Messi is still the pick of our footballers this season. This is because Messi has been sensational once again for Barcelona, even though, he will have to wait another year for the Champions League trophy.

Lionel Messi has already won the La Liga and has a chance to win his second trophy of the season, since Barcelona will compete with Valencia in the final of the Copa del Rey on 25th May.

But besides this, Messi is certain of winning the La Liga Golden boot as well, since he is leading the race by a mile with 34 goals already scored this season in the league. However, these might not be the only trophies that the mercurial Argentinean wins this year.

Today, we take a look at the 5 individual trophies that Lionel Messi could pick up by the end of this year.

#5 La Liga Best Player

Barcelona v Deportivo La Coruna - La Liga

The La Liga Awards were introduced in the 2008/09 season and is presented by the Liga de Futbol Profesional to the best coach and players in the league every year. The awards are decided on the basis of votes by captain and vice-captains of each club, who select the best coach and also the best player in the four categories - Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder and Forward. In addition to this, the overall best player is also selected based on the data from a season-long statistical analysis.

Lionel Messi, for the record, has an unprecedented reign over the La Liga Awards. He has been awarded the La Liga Best Player a record 8 times and has won the La Liga Best Forward 9 times. This season too, the Argentinean is the front runner for both awards and why not? Messi is already set to win his 6th Pichichi Award this season, which will see him tie Telmo Zarra's record which had stood for almost 66 years!

The Barcelona skipper is also the record assist provider in the league once again, and has been crucial for his team as they have lifted the La Liga Trophy and have reached the Copa del Rey final. With no other player coming close to him in the La Liga, there's little doubt that Lionel Messi will once again be voted the La Liga Player of the Year.

1 / 5 NEXT