Lionel Messi vs Espanyol: Leo shows why Ballon d'Or snub was criminal

Messi lit up the stadium against RCD Espanyol

It was not a good week for Lionel Messi fans. The Argentinean finished 5th in the Ballon d'Or 2018 final standings, with just 280 votes. It was the first time in 10 years that Lionel Messi had finished out of the top three. While the world spoke out against this injustice at length, the man himself stayed quiet. Because true champions rarely speak themselves, they always let their work do the talking. Messi had a response building inside and on Saturday night, the world was about to be amazed.

The Catalans travelled to the Cornella-El Prat to face Espanyol in the Catalan Deby on Saturday. It was a fixture that Messi loved, he was the highest scorer in the derby with 23 goals. Ernesto Valverde opted for a back four of Alba, Lenglet, Pique and Semedo. In the middle, Vidal and Rakitic partnered Busquets and up front, Valderde placed Suarez with Dembele and Messi.

Barcelona pushed on from the kickoff, with Messi looking lively in the opening stages. The Argentinean found Dembele a couple of times, went into a few runs, but in reality was just warming up to take the game by the scruff of the neck. After all, he had a point to prove and the occasion unveiled itself in the 17th minute.

Duarte brought the Argentinean down just outside the box, in the latest attempt to stop him. Messi picked himself up, placed the ball and prepared himself. Eyes on the ball, he strode towards it and unfurled the perfect free kick over the wall and into the top right corner, just out of the reaches of Lopez. An absolute work of art, a masterpiece by the greatest player in the World. But the master was not finished yet.

Messi scores one of his two free kick goals

In the 20th minute, he found Suarez with a peach of a ball, however, the Uruguayan could not finish. It was Dembele's turn next, in the 26th minute, when the Argentinean found the Frenchman, with a vision that is only possible for Messi. Dembele turned inside and finished into the far corner. Barcelona were two up already.

Messi continued influencing the game, finding Suarez brilliantly again in the 37th minute, but the Uruguayan could only hit the upright! A minute later, the Argentinean's header came off the post as Barcelona and Messi kept harrowing Espanyol. Their efforts bore fruit when Suarez scored just at the stroke of halftime.

The second half had more of the same, Messi was brought down at the edge of the box and Suarez hit the free kick straight at the wall. In the 58th minute, Messi wriggled into the box and hit one with his right foot, but this time, Lopez managed to save it. But he would not deny the magician too much longer.

It was the 65th minute when Barcelona won another free kick, this one a little further away from the box. Lionel Messi stood over it and unleashed another piece of art, a poetry in motion. The ball glided over the wall and into the top left corner, and the hapless Lopez could only watch in awe. Barcelona went on to win the game 4-0, but it was a statement of intent from their Argentinean skipper.

Messi proved that the Ballon d'Or snub was criminal

This week, Lionel Messi was unjustly snubbed for the Ballon d'Or and his abilities were questioned by a jealous old man, and the Argentinean responded in the only way he knows - with his performance on the pitch. He scored two free-kick goals, picked up an assist, showed his abilities with the right foot as well as his head. Lionel Messi was never bothered with personal accolades, but against Espanyol, he showed by he is the Greatest Footballer in the World right now and why putting him at 5th in the 2018 Ballon d'Or has put the award to shame.

