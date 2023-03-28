Lionel Messi XI: Team of the best players the Argentine maestro has played with

Lionel Messi is the man who has completed football - he's won everything there is to be won. He started out with Barcelona and has stayed with them for almost his entire career, winning tons of titles including 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies.

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and was reunited with his on-field best friend, Neymar Jr. His international career for Argentina has been no less than phenomenal with 99 goals in 173 games. Lionel Messi recently achieved his long awaited dream of winning the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2022 where he gave a spectacular performance resulting in him winning the Golden Ball.

When it comes to creating a dream team of players Lionel Messi has played with, the options are seemingly endless. But for this team, we are going with a 4-3-3 formation, which would be a perfect fit for the players selected. This formation provides a balance between defense and attack, and allows for a fluid and dynamic style of play that would suit these players' strengths.

#1 Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Messi hugs Martinez after he makes a crucial save during penalty shootouts against Netherlands

Emiliano "Emi" Martinez's recent heroics for Argentina in winning the FIFA World Cup and Copa America cannot be ignored. The Aston Villa goalkeeper was a rock for his country throughout these tournaments, making crucial saves and commanding his area with authority.

Martinez's performances for Aston Villa in the Premier League have also been decent, and he has quickly established himself as one of the most reliable keepers in the league.

The Argentinian is a natural leader and a vocal presence on the pitch, which makes him an excellent communicator with his defenders. Martinez's excellent shot-stopping ability, quick reflexes, and commanding presence in the box make him an ideal choice for the goalkeeper position in the Lionel Messi XI.

#2 Centre-back - Carles Puyol

Puyol was the captain and leader of FC Barcelona.

Carles Puyol was the captain and leader of the Barcelona team that won numerous titles under Pep Guardiola. His no-nonsense defending, aerial ability, and leadership qualities were vital to the team's success. Puyol was a warrior on the pitch and was never afraid to put his body on the line for his team.

What makes Puyol stand out is his incredible passion for the game and his unwavering commitment to his team. He was a leader both on and off the pitch, and his presence in the dressing room was invaluable. Puyol's vociferousness at the back, ability to read the game, and fearless approach to defending make him one of the best centre-backs in history and a natural selection in the Lionel Messi XI.

#3 Centre-back - Sergio Ramos

Ramos is not just a defensive powerhouse, but also a prolific scorer.

Sergio Ramos is undoubtedly one of the best defenders of his generation, and his inclusion in this team is well deserved. The Spanish centre-back has been a stalwart of Real Madrid's backline for over a decade, leading the team to numerous titles and establishing himself as one of the most accomplished defenders in modern football. Ramos is known for his commanding presence on the field, aerial prowess, and fierce competitiveness, making him a formidable opponent for any striker.

Moreover, Ramos is not just a defensive powerhouse, but also a prolific scorer. He has scored over 100 goals in his career, including some crucial goals in high-stakes matches, demonstrating his ability to step up when his team needs him most. His knack for scoring vital goals in the dying minutes of games has earned him a reputation as a clutch player and a place in the Lionel Messi XI.

#4 Left Back - Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba alongside Lionel Mess

Jordi Alba's attacking instincts and pace make him the perfect choice for the left-back position in this dream team. He has been a mainstay in the Barcelona team for many years and has formed a formidable partnership with Messi down the left flank. Alba's overlapping runs and excellent crossing ability have provided many goals for Messi and other attackers.

What makes Alba stand out is his incredible work rate and his ability to cover a lot of ground. He is also a great defender who is quick to recover and is not afraid to put in a tackle. Alba's understanding of the game and his tactical awareness make him one of the best left-backs in the world and deservedly a spot in the Lionel Messi XI.

#5 Right Back - Dani Alves

Barcelona Training Session

Dani Alves was a key player in the Barcelona team that dominated world football under Guardiola. His attacking prowess and tireless work rate made him a constant threat down the right flank. Alves was not only a fantastic defender but also a great attacker.

What sets Alves apart is his incredible stamina and his ability to keep going even in the most demanding of matches. He has an excellent work ethic and is willing to put in the hard yards for his team. The Brazilian is also a natural leader on and off the pitch, and his experience and leadership qualities will be invaluable to Lionel Messi XI.

#6 Central midfield - Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez was the heartbeat of the Barcelona team

Xavi Hernandez was the heartbeat of the Barcelona team that won numerous titles under Guardiola. His passing ability, vision, and technical skills were a joy to watch, and he was instrumental in the team's possession-based style of play. Xavi's understanding of the game and his ability to dictate the tempo of matches made him one of the best midfielders in history.

What sets Xavi apart is his incredible work ethic and his dedication to the team. He was always willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good of the team, and his leadership qualities were invaluable to the Barcelona team. Xavi's passing ability and his ability to control matches make him an ideal choice for the central midfield position in the Lionel Messi XI.

#7 Central midfield - Andres Iniesta

Messi and Iniesta have played together since their La Masia days

Andres Iniesta was another key player in the Barcelona team that dominated world football. His dribbling ability, vision, and technical skills were a joy to watch, and he was instrumental in the team's possession-based style of play. Iniesta's ability to create space and break down defenses was a key factor in the team's success.

What sets the Spaniard apart is his incredible creativity and his ability to see things that other players cannot. He has an excellent understanding of the game and is always willing to take risks to create opportunities for his team. Iniesta's excellent dribbling ability and his ability to pick out a pass make him an ideal choice for the central midfield position in Lionel Messi XI.

#8 Defensive midfield - Sergio Busquets

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Sergio Busquets may not be the most glamorous player on this dream team, but he is undoubtedly one of the most important. His ability to read the game, break up opposition attacks, and start attacks from the back is second to none. Busquets' passing ability, technical skills, and tactical awareness make him an integral part of any team he plays for.

What sets Busquets apart is his incredible work rate and his ability to cover a lot of ground. He is a tireless worker who never stops running, and his defensive contributions are invaluable to his team. Busquets' ability to control the midfield and his ability to keep things simple make him an ideal choice for the defensive midfield position in the Lionel Messi XI.

#9 Right Winger - Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe and Messi during 2022 World Cup Final in Qatar

With the inclusion of Kylian Mbappe on the right wing, this dream team has become even more formidable. Despite being just 24 years old, Mbappe has already established himself as one of the best players in the world. His incredible pace, dribbling ability, and clinical finishing make him a nightmare for defenders, and he has been a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team alongside Messi and Neymar.

What sets Mbappe apart is his incredible work ethic and his ability to perform on the big stage. Despite his young age, Mbappe has already won several major trophies, including the World Cup with France in 2018. His recent outing at the 2022 Qatar World Cup brought France to the finals only to lose to a glorious Argentinian side led by Lionel Messi.

Despite his young age, Mbappe has already achieved so much in his career, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be one of the best players in the world for years to come. Unsurprisingly, he is part of the Lionel Messi XI.

#10 Left Winger - Neymar

Neymar has played alongside Messi for many years

Neymar is, without a doubt, one of the best left-wingers in the world. His incredible dribbling ability, pace, and clinical finishing make him a nightmare for defenders. Neymar has played alongside Messi for many years at Barcelona and has formed an excellent understanding with the Argentine.

What sets Neymar apart is his incredible flair and his ability to create something out of nothing. He is a player who can change the course of a game with a moment of magic, and his partnership with Messi has produced some of the most breathtaking football in recent years. Neymar's work rate and his ability to track back and defend make him a complete winger and part of the Lionel Messi XI.

#11 Centre-forward - Luis Suarez

Messi and Suarez during the time at FC Barcelona

Luis Suarez may not have the same technical ability as Lionel Messi or Neymar, but his goalscoring prowess is second to none. His move to Barcelona in 2014 saw him reach new heights, and he formed an excellent partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar, forming one of the most fearsome attacking trios in football history.

Suarez's incredible finishing ability and his ability to score all types of goals make him a complete forward, and his excellent chemistry with Lionel Messi has produced some of the most memorable moments in recent years.

The Lionel Messi XI team, inclusive of the Argentine great's former teammates, is a testament to the quality of players he has played with throughout his career. Even if Lionel Messi were to make a move to another big club, this list won't be hampered much as it already has world-class players.

Each player brings a unique set of skills to the team, making it a truly formidable force. It is a team that would be feared by any opponent and one that would be capable of achieving great success on the pitch.

