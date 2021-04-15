Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid: Player Ratings as Merengues reach first semis in 3 years | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield to complete a 3-1 aggregate win and reach their first UEFA Champions League semi-final in three years. For a place in the final, Los Blancos will now face Chelsea, who secured their last-four berth after beating Porto.

Liverpool made their intentions clear from the get-go. Sadio Mane set up Mohamed Salah brilliantly, but the Egyptian failed to beat Thibaut Courtois. The Reds created a flurry of chances that forced Real Madrid to sit back and absorb the pressure.

James Milner tested Thibaut Courtois with a brilliant strike to keep the momentum flowing. But Real Madrid started taking control of proceedings, with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. creating problems at the other end. Meanwhile, continuing their profligacy, Salah and Wijnaldum squandered two more gilt-edged chances to open the scoring for Liverpool.

Eventually, neither team scored on the night, but it was Real Madrid who advanced to the last four after winning the first leg 3-1 at home.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams in the game.

Liverpool Player Ratings against Real Madrid

Alisson Becker - 7/10

Alisson Becker did not have much to do, as Liverpool mounted the pressure at the opposite end. But he made some great saves to deny Vinicius Jr and Karim Benzema in the second half to give Liverpool a fighting chance to rescue the tie.

Andrew Robertson - 8/10

Andrew Robertson's instructions were clear. From the starting whistle, he tried to unsettle Fede Valverde. He combined well with Sadio Mane, going high up the pitch. The Scot did not have much to do defensively but made his presence felt up front.

Ozan Kabak - 7.5/10

Ozan Kabak was solid for Jurgen Klopp's side. The Turkish international put his body on the line on numerous occasions to stop Real Madrid's attacks. He combined well with Nathaniel Phillips to prevent Marco Asensio and Benzema from getting into goal-scoring positions.

Nathaniel Phillips - 7.5/10

Nathaniel Phillips made a huge defensive error early on in the game when his slip-up allowed Benzema to run away with the ball. But he settled in as the game progressed. The 24-year-old made seven recoveries, won seven duels, made five clearances and intercepted the ball on four occasions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8.5/10

It was a much-improved performance by Trent Alexander-Arnold after his underwhelming first-leg outing. He created the most chances (6) throughout the game. Alexander-Arnold bombarded down the flank at every opportunity and combined well with Mohamed Salah. He was sound defensively as well.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6.5/10

Georginio Wijnaldum had a decent game but would be kicking himself to sky a great opportunity to open the scoring for Liverpool. He looked the most active of the three Liverpool midfielders going forward.

Fabinho - 7.5/10

Fabinho was brilliant for Liverpool in the centre of the park. The Brazilian won seven duels made ten recoveries and won two tackles on the night. Moreover, he completed the most passes (70) in the game.

James Milner- 6/10

James Milner made a dazzling start to the game, testing Thibaut Courtois with a brilliant long-range strike early on. But he soon fizzled out as Luka Modric took charge of proceedings.

Sadio Mane - 5.5/10

Sadio Mane's poor run of form continued. The Senegalese international failed to live up to the occasion yet again. Mane failed to beat his man on various occasions and looked sluggish at times.

Roberto Firmino - 6.5/10

Roberto Firmino was anonymous in the first half. He made his presence felt when he tested Courtois early on in the second half. Unfortunately, he could not beat Real Madrid's defensive duo of Eder Militao and Nacho.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

Mohamed Salah missed a golden chance in the opening minutes of the game, as he shot one straight down the line after receiving the ball from Mane. Apart from his finishing, he had a decent game, though.

Salah was brilliantly contained by Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy. The Egyptian wasted a few chances that could have turned the tie in Liverpool's favour.

42' Two big chances for the Reds. Salah and Gini both unable to hit the target from inside the box.



[0-0]#LIVRMA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/xrtPaHXTce — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Real Madrid:

Thiago Alcantara - 6.5/10

Thiago Alcantara's introduction to Liverpool's midfield saw them rejig their formation a bit. But Zinedine Zidane's double substitution of Alvaro Odriozola and Rodrygo disrupted Liverpool's rhythm.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Diogo Jota could not leave his mark on the tie, as he failed to get on the score-sheet against Real Madrid across both legs.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - N/A

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came on too late against Real Madrid to merit a rating.

Xhedran Shaqiri - N/A

Xhedran Shaqiri did not have much impact on the game against Real Madrid.

