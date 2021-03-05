Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea: 5 hits and flops as Mason Mount's strike condemns the Reds to fifth consecutive home defeat | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool created yet another unwanted record of losing five consecutive home games for the first time in their history after going down 1-0 to Chelsea at Anfield in the Premier League.

Mason Mount scored a thunderbolt in the 42nd-minute as Chelsea secured an important victory in their quest for a top-four finish.

The Reds were simply awful on the night, like they've been in 2021 so far, producing a limp attacking display once again.

However, they should've won a penalty for N'Golo Kante's handball in the second-half, which referee Martin Tyler waved away after a VAR review.

Yet that moment cannot hide their struggles on the night, as Liverpool's atrocious defense of the hard-earned league title continued with an eighth defeat of the season.

Here are the hits and flops from the match:

Flop: Liverpool

Battered, beaten, bruised - that's the Liverpool of today!

What on earth has gone wrong for Liverpool this year? The reigning Premier League champions have been so appalling that they're fast turning this into one of the worst ever title defenses in recent history.

Sure, there have been a couple of individual mistakes, while injuries have constantly reared their ugly head on the side, but it's the lack of character on the pitch by the players which has truly been shocking.

Advertisement

Liverpool have lost 5 consecutive home matches for the first time in the club's history#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/Yr1Qjzt8jK — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 4, 2021

Tonight was another example of the same. The Reds played without any desire to win, or the urgency to get back into the match, as if they were flexing at a training ground on a balmy weekend.

You may have your own culprits on the night, such as Liverpool's stellar attacking triumvirate who disappointed again, but tonight was a collective failure, with no coordination or communication between them.

Hit: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mount scored his third goal of the last five games!

For all of Chelsea's insane £200 million+ outlay in the summer, one of their best players this season has been academy star Mason Mount, whose influence on the side continues to grow.

Advertisement

Following his breakout year under Frank Lampard, the former Derby County player's future at Chelsea was called into question after an influx of several new and expensive arrivals.

However, Mount has braved all the challenges to successfully prove his worth to Chelsea, and scored another brilliant goal tonight.

5 - All five of Mason Mount's Premier League goals this season have come away from home; he's scored three goals in eight league games under Thomas Tuchel, compared to two in 18 under Frank Lampard this season. Opportunity. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/aic2xBQ8An — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

Upon receiving the ball at the edge of the box, the 22-year old scurried up a few steps before lashing a thunderous volley into the far post, giving the diving Alisson no chance.

This was his fifth top-flight goal of the season, third in the last five games alone, and edges him closer to matching his tally from last season.

1 / 2 NEXT