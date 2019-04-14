×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 men who were brilliant for Liverpool

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.82K   //    14 Apr 2019, 23:23 IST

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

When Liverpool welcomed Chelsea to the Anfield on Sunday, the Merseyside team had dropped down to second place in the league. Manchester City's win away at Crystal Palace propelled the reigning champions to the top of the table. With 5 games left to play, City were a point ahead of Liverpool and also had a goal difference of 64 compared to Liverpool's 55.

As such, Klopp knew that the only way he could pile the pressure on City was with a win against Chelsea. However, it was not going to be easy. The Blues were themselves fighting for the Champions League spots and were unsettled at 4th before the game. A win for Sarri would strengthen their position and give them a huge advantage in securing Champions League football next season.

Klopp named his team accordingly, going with Alisson at goal and Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk and Robertson as the back four. The midfield comprised of Henderson, Fabinho and Keita, while the familiar front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane continued to lead the charge.

Liverpool started the game on a ferocious pace and came close to scoring on two occasions. Chelsea held on and even carved out a few chances of their own. But in the 51st minute, Mane gave the home side the lead. 2 minutes later, Salah scored the second of the game and sealed three points for Liverpool.

Klopp will be extremely happy with his team's overall performance, but he will be extra pleased with the performance of these 5 men, who won Liverpool the game.

#5 Jordan Henderson

Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Liverpool v Porto - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

The Liverpool Skipper had a lot of pressure on his mind, as he drilled his team and kept them charged up throughout the evening. Henderson made important decisions in the middle of the park and was always around to help Fabinho deal with the Chelsea attack. With the ball at his feet, the Englishman was precise with his passes and continuously sprayed long balls to put pressure on the Chelsea backline.

Henderson was full of running and worked selflessly hard to ensure Liverpool maintained the momentum. And he also gave his team the break through when he ghosted into the box in the 51st minute and sent in an intelligent chip to find Mane, who scored.

When he was replaced by Milner in the 77th minute, Henderson had played an important role to ensure Liverpool won the game.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Maurizio Sarri
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both Liverpool and Chelsea
RELATED STORY
5 talking points in the Liverpool vs Chelsea match
RELATED STORY
PL 2018/19: Liverpool vs Chelsea - 3 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Liverpool players Chelsea wish they had
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool vs Chelsea Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Predicted line-ups, injury news, suspension list and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea Match Preview: Prediction XI | Team News | Head-to-Head | Current Form 
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Chelsea and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 10 players who have played for both clubs
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Chelsea: Match prediction today - Premier League predictions and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us