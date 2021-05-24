Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: 5 Talking points as Sadio Mane's brace ensures Champions League football for deposed champions | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool concluded their injury-ridden 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. A Sadio Mane brace at Anfield ensured a third-place finish and Champions League football next season for the deposed champions.

Liverpool looked in command and did not afford any goalscoring chances to Crystal Palace after a few early blushes, with Andros Townsend sending an effort narrowly off target.

FULL-TIME Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace



Sadio Mane's double secures Champions League football for @LFC next season#LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/Z5ha9vTv0A — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2021

Mane scored a goal in either half to ensure Liverpool finished in the top three, as both Chelsea and Leicester City dropped points on the final day of the season. Mohamed Salah, though, could not add to his tally of 22 goals to finish second to Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race.

Liverpool fans singing You'll Never Walk Alone. Beautiful 🔊❤️



(via @footballdaily)pic.twitter.com/4t0UKYdCkE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#1 Liverpool control proceedings with their high press

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

Liverpool were expected to dominate proceedings against the visitors. While Crystal Palace fared better than they did in their 0-7 drubbing to the Reds in December, the visitors gave away possession far too cheaply on the night.

Liverpool impressed with their high press as Crystal Palace struggled to keep the ball. That was especially apparent on the flanks, where the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold used their pace and quick feet to dispossess the visitors.

Palace could only complete 60% of their passes on the night, as they were clearly the second-best all game.

#2 Sadio Mane records a double-digit goal tally for the fifth consecutive Premier League season

Sadio Mane scored against Crystal Palace.

Sadio Mane might not have enjoyed a prolific season in front of goal but was on target against Crystal Palace to give Liverpool a well-deserved lead in the 36th minute. He was in the right place at the right time to poke in a loose ball past the Crystal Palace custodian following a routine corner.

It was the Senegalese forward's tenth league goal of the season. He scored another on the night to finish with 11 for the campaign. Mane has now netted at least ten league goals in each of his five Premier League campaigns.

8 - Sadio Mane (vs Crystal Palace) has become just the second player to score in eight consecutive Premier League appearances against an opponent, after Robin van Persie against Stoke. Hateful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 23, 2021

He bagged his second of the night in the 74th minute, though his left-footed strike was helped by a massive deflection. Though Mane had a rather quiet campaign, his brace ensured Champions League qualification for Liverpool.

1 / 2 NEXT