Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Hits and flops | Premier League 2019-20

Siddhant Nanodkar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Nov 2019, 16:17 IST SHARE

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - The Reds celebrate!

Liverpool's red juggernaut came out on top against their fiercest title rivals Manchester City by three goals to one. Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane rounded off a clinical display, alongside a great performance from the back 4.

Bernardo Silva's late strike did spoil the clean sheet party for Liverpool, but it was a good performance by the Merseyside club as they go 9 points clear of City and 8 points clear of Chelsea and Leicester City at the top.

A somewhat crippled City did create a few good chances, but they weren't clinical enough to trouble Alisson Becker. The closest City came to scoring was when their left-back Angelino scuffed a shot onto the post via a slight deflection.

The Reds have given themselves a huge boost in the title race with this win and although there are lots of games ahead in the league, one can't help but think that the title is now Liverpool's to lose.

Here are the hits and flops from arguably the most important game of the Premier League season so far.

Honourable mentions: Sadio Mane (hit), Kevin de Bruyne (hit), Mohamed Salah (hit), Claudio Bravo (flop).

Hit: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold (far left)

Liverpool's young right-back was sensational. Apart from the handball controversy which was deemed not a foul by the referee as well as VAR, the Englishman was one of the best players on the pitch.

This was epitomised by a wonderful cross-field ball to Andrew Robertson with his left foot which ultimately led to Liverpool's second goal. He was always available to whip crosses into the box and was a constant attacking threat down the right and the left on a couple of occasions as well.

The 21-year-old was an absolute joy to watch and produced some impressive touches which earned plaudits from the Anfield crowd. Defensively, he was given a stern test by Raheem Sterling, and the right-back was fairly solid. Although he was beaten a few times and needed help from the centre-backs (especially late on), it was more down to the quality of Sterling than defensive lapses.

1 / 5 NEXT