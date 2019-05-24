Liverpool: 3 world-class signings who could end Manchester City's Premier League dominance

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Many have been sympathising with Liverpool after the Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's claimed a club-record 97 points in the 2018-19 campaign, but their outstanding achievement was not enough to secure the title as City gathered one more point than them.

Nevertheless, the Reds now have one of the best squads in Europe and can challenge even the strongest of teams. Several of their recent signings, such as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk has been hugely successful and turned out to become one of the best at their positions.

Liverpool have been so impressive to a point where the public can barely spot the team's weaknesses at times. Still, there are several positions which Klopp could strengthen. With some tweaks and twists, the Reds could end City's Premier League dominance next season.

Here we will take a look at three possible top signings, who can help Liverpool to achieve the objective.

#3 James Rodriguez

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

The Colombian has been pretty much a wasted talent since his lucrative €80 million transfer to Real Madrid in 2014. He had a bright debut season for Los Blancos, amassing 13 goals and registering as many assists throughout the 2014-15 campaign.

Unfortunately, his fate changed when Zinedine Zidane was promoted as Real Madrid head coach in 2016. He made just 13 starts out of 22 appearances during Zidane's full debut campaign, and this led to his exile to Bayern Munich on loan. However, the Bavarians also seem reluctant to trigger his buyout option due to his mixed spell in Germany.

Nevertheless, Rodriguez's reputation as one of Europe's best midfielders remains intact. He scored seven goals and provided three assists, despite Niko Kovac only handing him 13 Bundesliga starts this term. His playmaking ability is also excellent as he completed 87 percent of his deliveries and amassed 2.6 key passes on an average.

He was Bayern's standout performer in the Champions League last season, appearing 12 times and being directly involved in three goals throughout the competition. An agile central midfielder, who has a great vision and an eye for goal, the Real Madrid star will be the perfect man to replace the ageing James Milner at Anfield.

He is expected to fit into Klopp's 3-man midfield system and could unleash his potential under on Merseyside.

Liverpool are said to be interested in the Colombian, who is also on the radar of several European giants.

