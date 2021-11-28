Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: 5 Talking points as rampant Reds put hapless Saints to the sword | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool continued their free-scoring ways in the Premier League on Saturday. They beat Southampton 4-0 at home just a week after sending Arsenal packing with the same scoreline.

Diogo Jota bagged a first-half brace, including the opener after 97 seconds. Thiago Alcantara scored for the second game running, in the 37th minute. Virgil Van Dijk then added a fourth in the 52nd minute to end the game as a contest.

Jota scored from the first chance of the game, connecting well with Andrew Robertson's low cross. He epitomised the direct attacking game The Reds have been playing this season. He added his second of the game in the 32nd minute before Alcantara's deflected shot made it 3-0 five minutes later.

Van Dijk was on the scoresheet for the first time since the opening fixture of the campaign, thanks to a well-taken corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Southampton also had their chances, but nothing fruitful came out of them.

Jota missed a couple of chances to bag his hat-trick. Meanwhile, Liverpool custodian Alisson thwarted Adam Armstrong's attempts to pull back the arrears for Southampton. With the win, Liverpool have moved to within one point of league leaders Chelsea, who play Manchester United tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Diogo Jota regains his form for Liverpool

Diogo Jota is now the joint-second top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals.

Roberto Firmino's injury has been unfortunate for Liverpool. But that has allowed Diogo Jota to start in a false-nine role, a position where he has shown great promise. Against Southampton, Jota again delivered an amazing performance from the position.

His movement on and off the ball was good, while his pace allowed him to get the better of his opponents. He was very sharp in the box, and seldom missed his chances from close range.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 01:37 - Diogo Jota's goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds vs Huddersfield). Blocks. #LIVSOU 01:37 - Diogo Jota's goal after just 97 seconds against Southampton is Liverpool's earliest in the Premier League since April 2019 (15 seconds vs Huddersfield). Blocks. #LIVSOU

Jota had more shots than anyone else on the pitch, scoring with both his shots on target. He is now joint-second with Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy in the Premier League's goalscoring starts, with seven goals.

#4 Southampton's defence lets them down

Liverpool vs Southampton - Premier League

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl made three changes to his lineup for the game against Liverpool. That included handing a first Premier League start to centre-back Lyanco.

He also opted for a three-at-the-back formation against one of the free-scoring teams in the division. Unfortunately for him, Southampton couldn't handle Liverpool's pacy wingers, and were afraid of conceding fouls in dangerous positions.

