Liverpool (5) 2-2 (4) Chelsea: 3 conclusions from the match

Chelsea and Liverpool went head to head in what was a one-sided affair in Istanbul for the UEFA Super Cup. Chelsea were thumped 4-0 by Manchester United last weekend, and Liverpool demolished Norwich City. Hence, all the drastic predictions of Liverpool being likely to win were quite logical. However, Frank Lampard and Chelsea had other plans as he changed up his formation and introduced a Chelsea side full of intent.

Liverpool started strongly as they asserted control over Chelsea, maintaining the majority of the possession and keeping a high-line. Chelsea slowly grew into the game as Christian Pulisic started to make his mark. Soon, Chelsea scored a brilliant goal courtesy to Christan Pulisic and Olivier Giroud. As the game went on, Chelsea continued to put pressure but failed to convert many chances. Sadio Mane equalized just after half-time and Liverpool started looking like they were in control.

Tammy Abraham missed a glorious chance towards the end of the second half but Chelsea managed to take the game to extra time. However, Mane scored a screamer soon. This put a lot of pressure on Chelsea and they also started to look tired. Adrian gifted a penalty to Chelsea which was duly converted by Jorginho. The penalty shootout followed and Liverpool came out on top.

Here, we take a look at three conclusions to draw from this dramatic game.

#1 Pulisic is ready to lead Chelsea

Ever since the departure of Eden Hazard, many people have been raising some serious questions about the Chelsea attack. Last season, the Chelsea frontline looked toothless whenever Hazard had an off day.

Now, Christian Pulisic is one of the most talented young footballers in the world. And this talent was seen last night as Pulisic was in fantastic form. On countless ococcasions, Pulisic managed to draw a bunch of defenders towards himself before releasing Olivier Giroud into open space.

The first goal scored by Chelsea was perfect as Pulisic dribbled the ball carrying three defenders with him. As Giroud ran into the space vacated by the drawn defenders, Pulisic played a sublime through ball that put Giroud one-on-one with the Reds' keeper. What followed was an absolute world-class finish from Giroud. Pulisic even scored a brilliant solo goal only to be ruled marginally offside.

What is important here is that Pulisic was shouldering the playmaking responsibility as he was constantly carrying the fall forward with intent and then setting up others. It seems that Pulisic, despite his young age, is ready to lead the Chelsea line after their prolific Belgian's departure.

