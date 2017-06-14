Reports: Liverpool and Chelsea make contact with €35 million midfielder

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen to sign this supremely talented midfielder

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are keen to strengthen their midfield for the coming season

What’s the story?

Liverpool and Chelsea are both interested in signing Porto youngster Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and A Bola are reporting that the 20-year-old could be sold for a sum of €35 million. Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool had all been linked with him in the previous season but no move materialised.

However, with Porto now ready to sell the talented midfielder, Liverpool and Chelsea are said to be locked in a battle to sign the defensive midfielder and both Klopp and Conte are keen to get the signing over the line.

In case you didn’t know...

Premier League bound?

Still only 20, Neves has already made 90 appearances for Porto’s senior team and even became the youngest captain in Champions League history when he captained Porto in a match against Maccabi Tel Aviv in 2015. A combative midfielder, Neves has great positioning and tackling skills and his passing range is continuously improving.

Having been with the Portuguese giants since the age of 8, the midfielder is ready to finally make a move to the Premier League this season.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool and Chelsea are both preparing for the Champions League next season. Conte and Klopp know that they will need a complete squad to compete on all fronts and they feel that the 20-year-old will definitely add some quality, depth and bite to the midfield.

Neves has been earmarked for great things in the future and with the Portuguese star ready to make a move to the Premier League, both Conte and Klopp will be keen on completing this signing as soon as possible.

Video

Author’s take

Ruben Neves is one of the best young midfielders in the world at the moment and while both Liverpool and Chelsea after him, it will suit the 20-year-old more if he makes a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The German manager is known to develop talented young players into world class stars and he will have more chances to impose himself on the first team at Merseyside.

At Stamford Bridge, Neves might find opportunities hard to come by and the midfielder should jump at the opportunity to move to Liverpool if possible.

