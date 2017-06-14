Reports: Chelsea line up perfect replacement for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are determined to complete the signing of Eden Hazard this summer

Chelsea have started drawing up plans to replace Eden Hazard

Premier League champions Chelsea are preparing for life without Eden Hazard as they believe that a massive bid from Real Madrid will convince the Belgian to join the Spanish champions. Despite breaking his leg, the Chelsea forward is a top target for Zidane and Perez and it has been reported by The Sun that the Madrid hierarchy has greenlighted a £90 million bid for the 26-year-old.

However, although Chelsea might lose Hazard this summer transfer window, Conte has reportedly marked Napoli speedster Lorenzo Insigne as the perfect replacement. The 26-year-old Italian was in fine form for Napoli and Conte believes that the pacy winger will settle in brilliantly at his unique 3-5-2-1 system at Chelsea. Also, Insigne is reportedly available for a bid of £45 million and that sum should not prove to be a problem for the Premier League champions.

Antonio Conte is reportedly a huge fan of Insigne

Insigne was always earmarked for greatness and this season, the Italian has started showing what he is capable of after scoring an impressive 20 goals in 49 appearances. Quick, technically gifted and a match winner in his own right, Insigne could prove to be an excellent addition to the Premier League champions’ side.

Also, Conte has the experience of working with him in the Italian national team and the former Juventus manager will be confident of getting the best out of the talented Napoli winger.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Hazard and after their impressive double winning season, Perez has granted Zidane the funds to sign a new batch of ‘galacticos’. Mbappe, Hazard and De Gea are all expected to complete moves to the Bernabeu this summer. Also, with Morata and James Rodriguez heading towards the exit door, Los Blancos are prepared to spend huge amounts of money in the transfer window.

While Chelsea might be forced to let go off Hazard, Conte has proved that he is more than capable of managing the Blues and making some astute signings. While Insigne might not be as well known or feared as Hazard, there is no denying the fact that the Napoli man is one of the best Italian players in the world at the moment.

While Chelsea’s priority will be to keep hold of Eden Hazard, should the Belgian move to Real Madrid, Insigne will definitely be a good replacement. Direct, pacy and full of energy, Insigne looks like a perfect fit in Conte’s system and the Napoli star looks like he will be a huge success in the Premier League.

