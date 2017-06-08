Reports: Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea fighting to sign Bayern Munich superstar

Barcelona have registered an interest in Bayern Munich’s Brazilian winger, Douglas Costa. German publication Bild have reported that the Bundesliga champions are willing to sell Costa for the right price and now Sport have reported that Barcelona have joined the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and even Liverpool in the race to sign the talented 26-year-old winger.

Quality players are hard to come by for the right price in the current transfer window and with Bayern Munich willing to let Costa go for just £30 million, a number of top clubs have registered an interest with Barcelona believed to be the favourites to secure his signature.

Costa joined Bayern Munich from Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk for £21 million in July 2015. Initially playing a key role under former manager Pep Guardiola, the Brazilian has struggled to break into the side under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Costa was even left out of the starting lineups in both the legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Ancelotti is willing to let go of him and sign someone like Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez as his replacement.

Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad after a disappointing season. New manager Ernesto Valverde is keen to build a squad capable of dominating Europe and Costa will definitely provide excellent back-up to the likes of Neymar and Messi.

Capable of playing on both the left and right wings, the tricky Brazilan will be an upgrade on Arda Turan and for just £30 million, he could become one of the bargain signings of the summer transfer window.

While Manchester United have also registered an interest in him, they are more focused on the likes of Ivan Perisic and James Rodriguez. Chelsea and Liverpool, on the other hand, are keen admirers of the Brazilian, but Costa will find it hard to reject Barcelona if they do indeed go through with their interest.

While the 26-year-old might not be a regular starter at Bayern Munich this season, there is no denying the talent he possesses. Capable of going past opposition defenders with ridiculous ease and scoring spectacular goals, Costa will definitely prove to be a valuable addition to any top team across Europe.

Also, an asking price of £30 million is extremely reasonable for a player of Costa’s stature in today’s day and age. Barcelona should snap up this opportunity and sign the Bayern Munich winger as soon as possible.

