Liverpool eager to sign Kalidou Koulibaly as Bayern Munich drop interest in the Napoli defender- Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent months, but with the German giants dropping interest in the 29-year-old, Liverpool will look to seal a deal for him in the summer.

According to SportBild, Bayern Munich expressed a desire to sign Koulibaly last summer, but have dropped their interest since they confirmed the signing of Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig last month.

This could pave the way for a move to the Premier League for Koulibaly. The defender has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in the past, but it seems it's Liverpool who are reportedly desperate to sign the Senegal international.

Kalidou Koulibaly has developed into one of the best defenders in the world since joining Napoli from Genk in the summer of 2014. His current deal with Napoli runs until the summer of 2023, and it is rumored that Napoli value him at £90 million.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to add a top-quality defender to his ranks. The Reds are currently on a run of five successive home defeats in the Premier League, and are languishing in seventh place in the league table.

Liverpool's defensive injury crisis has been one of the main reasons for their poor defense of their Premier League title this season. Jurgen Klopp has had to make do without the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for long periods of time this season.

The German will look to improve his squad in the summer. The potential signing of Koulibaly, one of the best central defenders in Europe, could be a major statement of intent from Liverpool.

Liverpool will also be buoyed by the news that Napoli have reportedly slashed their price tag for Koulibaly. The Serie A club are desperate to raise funds to cope with the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and will reportedly look to sell their prized asset for a bargain price in the summer.

Liverpool will look to begin summer squad revamp with the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool's poor defence of the Premier League title has exposed their weaknesses. Jurgen Klopp's side have been desperately short of optoptions intack and defence and will look to the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad.

The Merseyside club are in desperate need of a top-quality defender to partner with Virgil van Dijk, and an attacker who will share the goal-scoring responsibility with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah