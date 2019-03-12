×
Liverpool news: 'I am ready to sacrifice my Champions League dream for league title', says Mohamed Salah

Uday Jaria
ANALYST
News
1.76K   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:27 IST

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah has revealed that he is happy to sacrifice his Champions League dream for the Premier League glory.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool are currently second in the Premier League table, just one point behind the leaders Manchester City. The Reds are chasing their first league title since 1990 but have just eight games in hand to overturn the Cityzens' advantage.

The Merseysiders are also competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and will be looking forward to booking their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament when they face Bayern Munich for the second leg of the round-of-16 tie at the Allianz Arena on March 13.

Mohamed Salah, who joined Liverpool from AS Roma last season, has been in a sensational form since. He finished as the top goalscorer in the league last season and was also awarded the PFA Player of the Season accolade.

The 26-year-old is competing for the Golden Boot this season as well, with 17 goals in 30 league games thus far to his name.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to journalists (via Sky Sports), Mohamed Salah admitted the Champions League is the most prestigious competition for him but he would be happy to win the Premier League for Liverpool instead, as the domestic league is the city's dream.

He said:

 "I will be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League. But the dream for the entire city and the club is the league.
"So, I am happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would great and this is what we are trying to do."
He further elaborated:

"The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they. All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title. My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I am strong mentally and we just have to keep going.
We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."

What's next?

Liverpool are scheduled to play Bayern Munich in the Champions league next before squaring up against Fulham in the league on March 17.


