Liverpool News: Jordan Henderson set to miss three weeks of action with hamstring injury

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set to be sidelined for three weeks with a hamstring injury. The Englishman was in fine form for the champions-elect and is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp believes that the skipper will be out for at least three weeks

The 29-year old midfielder was forced off the field against Atletico Madrid at the 80th-minute mark and was replaced by James Milner. After the midfielder underwent scans, Klopp confirmed the injury as he said,

"It could have been worse. He (captain Jordan Henderson) will be out for three weeks or so which isn't cool. But we were still lucky. You have different hamstring injuries now in the Premier League."

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be out for three weeks with a hamstring injury — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2020

Henderson is likely to miss the games against West Ham United, Watford and Bournemouth in the Premier League. Meanwhile, he is also expected to miss the fifth round of FA Cup where the Reds face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

He would be in a race against time to feature against Rojiblancos in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie which they trail 1-0. The Reds host Spanish giants at Anfield and would be hoping to overcome the deficit in order to progress to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

