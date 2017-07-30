Reports: Liverpool plot £36 million bid for Barcelona star

Liverpool are desperate to strengthen their team before the start of the new season

Jurgen Klopp is looking to further strengthen the Liverpool squad

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, but it looks like the tables might be turned as Liverpool themselves are plotting a £36 million bid for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. The Premier League giants have been linked with Rafinha in the past and according to reports in The Mirror, the Reds are ready to amp up their interest and launch a formal bid for the talented 24-year-old.

This move is believed to be independent of any deal regarding Coutinho with Klopp keen on adding some extra quality to the Liverpool midfield.

Rafinha has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Arsenal and Tottenham also reportedly interested in the Brazilian's signature. While the Coutinho saga has seen him being used as a player whom Barcelona are willing to sell in a player + cash deal, Klopp wants Coutinho to stay and get Rafinha in addition to that.

The Brazilian has a release clause of £67 million and it will be interesting to see if Barcelona do indeed consider the £36 million bid from Liverpool.

Liverpool are on the lookout for midfield enforcements in this summer transfer window. The Merseyside giants were heavily linked with Naby Keita, but Leipzig's reluctance to sell means that Klopp has been forced to look elsewhere.

Rafinha is more than a decent alternative to Keita and the Barcelona man's technical ability and dribbling skills will definitely add an extra dimension to the Liverpool midfield. Barcelona also look ready to let go off Rafinha for the right price and this move could well come to fruition in this transfer window.

Will Rafinha be enthralling us in the Premier League next season?

Rafinha has experience of playing at the very top level and his experience at Barcelona could certainly add some flair and quality to the Liverpool lineup. Barcelona however, will be extremely keen on including Coutinho in any deal involving Rafinha and this transfer could face a lot of potential roadblocks in the coming few weeks.

