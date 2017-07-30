No chance of Keita departure - Hasenhuttl

Liverpool will not sign Naby Keita, with RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl insisting there is zero chance he leaves the Bundesliga club.

by Omnisport News 30 Jul 2017, 14:36 IST

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita

Guinea midfielder Keita is a target for Premier League side Liverpool after hugely impressing in his first season in the Bundesliga following a move from Leipzig's sister club Salzburg.

Keita scored eight goals and registered seven assists in the league as Leipzig finished second in their first Bundesliga campaign, earning Champions League qualification.

And Hasenhuttl is adamant the 22-year-old will not be taking his talents to Anfield, after a €75million bid was rejected.

"The chances [of a transfer], none," Hasenhuttl said after Leipzig's 1-0 Emirates Cup loss to Sevilla.

"It's 100 per cent clear that Naby will play this year in Leipzig. At the beginning of the transfer period we said we would start with the same team with all the main players we had left last year, that no one will go.

"That would be our answer now, also because for us, we conceded how important Naby Keita is for our game."

Naby #Keita also played a great 45 minutes yesterday! Oliver #Mintzlaff: "We're looking forward to the season ahead - together with Naby!" pic.twitter.com/5d3R473dI5 — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 26, 2017

Hasenhuttl has not been irritated by the constant speculation surrounding Keita, though, adding: "When you play such a famous season last year, it's normal that players get interest.

"Other clubs watching us is normal. I said for the players I think it's very important to stay another year with this team because next year we play in the Champions League for the first time and it's a new situation for every one of us."